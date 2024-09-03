Filtration media is a necessity for optimal performance

The world of filtration media is vast and as we have learned over the years, nearly limitless.

Filtration media are essential for achieving optimal operational performance.

One of the world’s oldest filtration media is sand. As rainwater hits the earth, tightly packed sand, naturally formed on the ground creates a tortuous path for the water to reach the underground water table. This is just one example of media being used for filtration. As today’s technologies and process requirements evolve within modern production facilities, a wide range of media is needed to perform various tasks required to keep the facility operating at peak performance.

Sparkling Clear Industries (SCI) supplies various types of media, including:

• Sand, gravel, garnet, anthracite, greensand plus

• Amorphous aluminosilicate (glass)

• Activated carbon, both vapor and liquid

• Activated alumina/desiccant

• Molecular sieve

• Ceramic support spheres

• Tower packing/Raschig and Pall rings

• Ion exchange resins of all types — water softening, deionization, metals removal

• Filter aids such as diatomaceous earth and perlite

• Salt for water softener regeneration

Industrial water softening

Industrial water softening is a process that utilizes ion exchange resins to reduce the concentration of calcium and magnesium ions. These alkaline earth metals can cause scaling and insolubility problems in the everyday use of water by forming calcium and magnesium carbonate scales. Typically, a strong acid cation (SAC) resin is used and regenerated with sodium chloride or brine. In cases of high total dissolved solids or high hardness levels, the SAC resin is sometimes preceded by a weak acid cation resin.

When the water has high iron levels, high chlorine levels or high temperature, softening is accomplished with a macroporous type of SAC or Shallow Shell technology (SST®) resin.

Condensate polishing products

Condensate polishing normally applies to the treatment of condensed steam from turbines. The ultimate goal of condensate polishing is to remove all soluble impurities to protect both boilers and turbines.

Demineralization products

Demineralization refers to the comprehensive removal of cations like calcium, magnesium, sodium, potassium, iron and other heavy metals, as well as anions such as bicarbonate alkalinity, chloride, sulfate, nitrate, silica and CO 2 from a solution, typically water. The cations are replaced with hydrogen ions and the anions are replaced with hydroxide ions to form water. This reduces the total dissolved solids of the solution.

In many applications, cation and anion resins can be loaded together in a single vessel as a mixed bed. This configuration can be used for primary demineralization or as a polishing step following a two-bed or multi-bed system.

How can SCI help you?

In addition to the products mentioned, SCI distributes Purolite resins. Purolite SST is engineered to enhance softening and demineralization performance. The R&D and manufacturing teams at Purolite have developed an advanced resin bead structure that improves regeneration efficiency, reduces leakage and fouling and conserves rinse and dilution water, resulting in better system performance at lower costs.

SCI has recently expanded its facilities by adding extra warehouse space to accommodate popular media for its customers and delivers locally with its own fleet, reducing product delivery times.

Whether you need to improve your plant’s incoming water through sediment removal, turbidity reduction, color removal, ion exchange, moisture control or any other desired improvement, SCI has got you covered. SCI’s team of trained technicians is here to perform your changeouts and rebeds, including disposal if required.

For more information, visit sparklingclear.com or call (713) 956-8900.