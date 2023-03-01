Equipment rentals for seamless turnaround solutions

Turnarounds are essential for optimizing plant efficiencies and for preventing the risk of an unplanned emergency shutdown, which is both inconvenient and expensive.

These are complex projects in a high-pressure, all-hands-on-deck environment that require uncompromising safety and efficiency.

As with any business, time is money, and the petrochemical sector is no different. It is imperative for plant managers to get their facility turnarounds done on schedule and on budget so they can get back online quickly and with minimal downtime.

Because of the added efficiency, plant and turnaround managers are increasingly seeking rental equipment solutions for these specialized projects. An experienced rental partner understands the critical, ever-evolving demands of these jobsites. Done right, the comprehensive fleet mix and on-demand support from a rental provider can play a pivotal role in hitting turnaround timetables.

This is where Sunstate Equipment's Industrial Solutions Division enters the picture. With teams ready to tackle these jobs with around-the-clock dependability, decades-long expertise and a renowned commitment to excellence, industrial plant managers will be able to count on Sunstate for fast and reliable access to equipment, small tools and top-notch service.

Born out of an Arizona-based mom-and-pop rental yard in 1977, Sunstate has proven itself as a rental equipment industry leader by focusing on building lasting relationships with clients based on honesty, integrity and transparency at the core of every partnership.

Now, with locations coast-to-coast and a reputation for delivering quality, well-maintained equipment and superior service, Sunstate has responded to the growing demands of the industrial sector by expanding to supply its customers throughout the Gulf Coast region with enhanced solutions for their turnaround and maintenance projects.

Setting up industrial partners for success

Three years ago, Sunstate opened its first location dedicated to serving the industrial sector, and it has continued expanding to offer top-tier specialized equipment rentals and its best-in-class customer service to chemical plants and refineries throughout the Gulf Coast.

"This new division enables us to deliver enhanced services and specialized equipment to operators, plant managers and maintenance crews at these sites," said Ryan Moore, Sunstate's director of industrial solutions. "So far, the projects we've completed have been seamless and customers have been ecstatic with the solutions we are providing."

Plant and turnaround managers can count on Sunstate for 24/7 service availability and delivery. Any time, day or night, customers will get a rapid response time for all equipment-related needs.

"From our mechanics to our drivers, we have all the credentials necessary to get into these plants and service the equipment as needed," continued Moore.

New territory, same values

From planning to executing, Sunstate's mission is to help managers keep these sites running at peak productivity and performance while staying true to the company's core value of putting people first. Moore said that means consistency and communication throughout the contract, comprehensive metrics and total billing transparency, so customers will never have surprise cost overruns.

According to Moore, the teams within the Industrial Solutions Division have decades of industry experience under their belt and are equipped with the expertise necessary to follow processes and maintain the desired pace at these sites. This applies not only to turnaround projects, but for ongoing maintenance projects as well.

Just like Sunstate's general construction equipment rental branches, Sunstate's industrial branches maintain equipment at the highest service standards, with every rental unit safety checked and quality assured before it leaves the yard.

"Our mission is for these chemical and refinery environments to have seamless repairs, so there is no impact felt to their ongoing operations," said Moore. "With Sunstate's reputation for excellent quality and service, we are excited for a chance to become the preferred rental partner in this specialized niche."

