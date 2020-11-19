Environmental, civil contractor's synergy a plus for chemical owner

For a chemical customer in Texas, CIMA Services LP conducted site development work for the construction of a new unit. In addition to many other services, CIMA performed approxiametly 1,500 feet of hydroexcavation to a depth of 7 feet along the permiter of the work areas.

CIMA Services LP was recently contracted by a chemical customer to complete work in its industrial complex in Sweeny/Bay City, Texas. According to Matt Taylor, managing partner of CIMA, his company was contracted by the owner because of its environmental and civil synergy.

"We were also able to staff the work with all in-house employees trained under our behavioral-based safety system," Taylor explained. "CIMA has the ability to work with contaminated media -- while not impeding the progress of civil construction -- due to the development and interlinking of business units within our company. Our employees work hand-in-hand and are not disjointed, which can be found when different disciplines are contracted to complete separate tasks."

The multidisciplinary project was completed on a brownfield site and included hydroexcavation, mechanical excavation, pH-impacted soil/water handling, blue-top earthwork and civil construction.

As part of the project activities, CIMA conducted:

Approximately 1,500 feet of hydroexcavation to a depth of 7 feet along the perimeter of the work areas.

The installation of approximately 335 linear feet of sheet piling to depths ranging from 20-40 feet.

The demolition of deep concrete foundations.

Crushing of approximately 6,000 tons of concrete debris utilizing a Powerscreen® Chieftain 1400 crusher/screen/conveyor. The concrete was reused on-site as base material.

The installation of a groundwater well-point dewatering system.

The excavation of approximately 12,000 cubic yards of clean and contaminated soils.

The installation of a 100-foot-by-60- foot-by-1-foot concrete slab and the development of approximately 135,000 square feet of laydown areas.

CIMA is also an industry leader in self-performing a wide variety of construction and environmentally sensitive projects. With over 50 years of combined industrial experience, CIMA is capable of performing civil, mechanical, coatings, structural erection, remediation, and waste and transportation services.

"CIMA has a project success formula of anticipating 'obstacles' before they can occur," Taylor stated. "This results in an efficient, compliant, safe and cost-effective project solution."

When it comes to equipment, CIMA maintains an asset base of more than $8 million in specialized equipment, including track-mounted excavators, roll-off trucks and containers, vacuum trucks, dozers, loaders, backhoes, pressure washers, monitoring instrumentation and radiation survey equipment.

For more information, visit www.cimaserviceslp.com or call (713) 946-5053.