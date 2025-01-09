Efficient ways to convert turnarounds into profitable tower upgrades

Planned outages every two to five years offer a great chance to upgrade column and separator internals with the latest technology.

A "replacement-inkind" approach restores performance lost to wear and tear, while most column internals can be upgraded for increased capacity, flexibility or efficiency at nearly the same cost.

Enhance column performance with optimized solutions

Sulzer MVG™ and UFM™ trays can achieve up to a 15% capacity increase in entrainment-limited applications. MVG and UFM trays fit within existing column weld-ins and ring supports for a similar cost to replace in-kind moveable valve trays. If increased liquid handling is required, Z-bars can be used to modify existing weld-ins to accommodate larger downcomer pipes — vertical conduits that direct liquid downward through different stages in a vessel — eliminating the need for costly welding to the vessel wall. Standard structured packing can easily be replaced with high performance packings — MellapakPlus™ and Mellagrid™ — providing capacity increases of up to 40% at a cost that is comparable to the existing equipment without requiring other column modifications.

Optimized stripping tray open area

Column bottom, side column or hydrotreater product stripping trays are often a single design to simplify equipment layout and production. In operation, the bottom tray has a far lower vapor rate than the top tray due to the stripping effect. Since the design will have to accommodate the highest loads, the bottom trays’ performance will likely suffer due to weeping. Because of this, stripping trays often achieve an efficiency of 25% or lower. By making a simple design change — reducing the open area on the lower trays appropriate to the predicted vapor rate — the refiner can see a large impact on stripping efficiency or take advantage of the improved stripping by reducing energy/steam usage.

Boost tray durability

Adding anti-fouling features to a replacement tray can be a simple fix to increase run length between cleanings or turnarounds in heavy fouling services. Adjusting the downcomer design and incorporating push valves on the active decks can improve the washing effect of the tray liquid traffic to prevent fouling buildup. These features can be incorporated into the trays without the need to weld on the column wall.

Tower and vessel upgrades, rather than in-kind replacements, take extra planning and strategy but the payout is often high. Companies should start early so there is time to evaluate not only the tower internals, but also the feeds, draws, nozzles and auxiliary equipment. With Sulzer’s support, companies can achieve efficient, reliable upgrades that drive long-term value across their processes, making each planned outage an opportunity to elevate performance. Sulzer’s process applications team can help evaluate all possible options.

For more information, visit sulzer.com or call (281) 540-2555.