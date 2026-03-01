Front Cover: Driving technology closer to the craft: An everything-InOne approach

On large industrial projects, the difference between staying on schedule and falling behind often comes down to how quickly information moves. Projects are larger, schedules tighter and risk higher — yet critical data too often remains trapped in spreadsheets, paper reports or disconnected systems.

Without real-time visibility, leaders are left reacting instead of planning.

Expand Apache Industrial built its InOne digital platform with a focus on improving collaboration, safety, quality and efficiency.

Apache Industrial runs some of the toughest industrial projects in North America, coordinating thousands of craft workers across high-risk environments. As the company scaled, critical project data lived in silos, reporting lagged behind field activity and leaders lacked a clear, real-time view of project health. Apache needed a unified platform to capture field data instantly, generate actionable insights and support smarter, faster decision-making.

Building a unified platform from the field up

Apache launched its InOne™ platform with project controls and safety as its foundation. By combining mobile field tools, standardized workflows and advanced analytics, InOne brings technology directly to the craft. The platform enables consistent reporting, automates manual processes and delivers custom, live dashboards tailored to supervisors, managers, executives and customers. The outcome is faster insight, stronger collaboration and measurable gains in productivity and safety.

Measurable impact across projects

With InOne, Apache has reduced project delays and rework by capturing real-time field data and identifying risks earlier. Safety performance has improved through immediate documentation of incidents and inspections directly on site. Financial accuracy has increased through predictive analytics and live dashboards, while transparent, hourly project updates have strengthened customer trust. By eliminating repetitive reporting tasks, teams are now able to focus on higher-value work, from planning and mentoring to proactive problem-solving. "At Apache, we strategically apply technology, innovation and data-centric problem solving to elevate operational excellence and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Ben Howard, CEO. "InOne provides real-time, actionable insight that enables our teams and clients to maintain disciplined execution, keeping projects on scope, on schedule and within budget."

Adapting ‘All-In' for the age of data

Apache has been a trusted partner to industrial and commercial clients across North America for more than 55 years. Known for its expertise in scaffolding, insulation, coatings and other specialty services, the company is recognized for executing complex projects safely and at scale. Hiring more than 10,000 craft workers annually, Apache blends deep industry experience with a culture it calls All-In — a commitment rooted in safety, accountability and innovation. As Apache grew, leadership recognized an untapped opportunity. Vast amounts of valuable jobsite data were being collected but not fully leveraged. Reporting was inconsistent, insights were delayed and decisions often relied on instinct rather than evidence. Apache set out to bring technology "closer to the craft," ensuring field data flowed seamlessly to supervisors, customers and executives alike. That vision became the foundation of InOne. "In early 2020, Apache identified a lack of technology and data in our industry and set out to drive technology closer to the craft," said Kurtis Kim, VP of IT. "By introducing tools to manage work directly at the field level, we can more consistently manage projects, enhance performance and use real-time information to support data-driven decisions."

Turning observations into action

InOne enables craft workers to capture progress updates, inspections and incidents on tablets and mobile devices directly from the job site. Project controls and mobile inputs feed a robust data pipeline that standardizes reports and automates time-consuming tasks. Predictive analytics highlight potential risks early, while AI-assisted takeoffs improve estimating speed and accuracy. With fewer manual processes, teams spend less time chasing paperwork and more time focused on execution and planning.

Expand Apache Industrial

"When Apache expanded tablets and mobile tools to the field, the intent was to capture data and update progress," said Jason Barron, director of Project Controls. "With the addition of live project dashboards, project managers are now making data-centric decisions on site and updating customers directly in the field. This platform, combined with mobile devices, truly provides everything — InOne." The platform also supports custom dashboards for every level of the organization. Supervisors monitor work-package progress in real time. Area managers view portfolio performance at a glance. Executives track margins and financials with daily accuracy. Customers receive frequent updates on safety, scaffolding maps and milestones. This transparency has strengthened relationships while establishing a single source of truth across the enterprise. "As technology matures, Apache has moved from proprietary systems to a more collaborative approach," Kim said. "Using InOne to provide full transparency, Apache is focused on building greater collaboration and trust with our customers and stakeholders."

Steering the business with data, not instinct

Today, safety incidents and inspections are documented instantly with photos, geolocation and weather data, allowing Apache to analyze trends across projects and intervene earlier. Project delays and rework have declined, and financial reporting is more reliable and predictive. By integrating project data with customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning and human resources information systems, Apache leaders now guide the business with measurable insights rather than guesswork. By placing project controls at the center of InOne, Apache has redefined what it means to lead with technology in industrial services. Real-time data now drives safer execution, more predictable outcomes and stronger collaboration — ensuring The Apache Way continues to shape the company's future.

For more information, visit apacheip.com.