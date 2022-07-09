Doosan’s newest 9 Series forklifts are now available

Texas’ leading specialist in forklift sales, service, rentals, and parts for all makes and models, Elite Material Handling has recently added new Doosan forklift models to its already expansive inventory of material-handling offerings.

Doosan’s D70S-9 Doosan’s D70S-9 comes with the option for a 55 kW or 81 kW engine and is available now from Elite Material Handling.

The first addition to Doosan’s existing 9 Series family now available from Elite is its 4,000-pound to 12,000-pound capacity IC diesel pneumatic tire forklifts. Available in 10 load-capacity models, they are “SMART” enabled and offer state-of-the-art technology that includes:

Vehicle control unit

Transmission control unit

Guardian stability system

Independently programmable speed controls for forward and reverse

Mast and steer angle indicator

Weight scale indicator

5-inch LCD display (standard)

While Doosan’s R&D team focused on incorporating the latest technology into these new 9 Series models, the company also made sure it continued to include other popular Doosan features like oil-cooled disc brakes, the reliable Doosan D24 Heart of the Line and D34 Mid-Chassis engine, heavy-duty steer axle with tapered roller bearing and king pins, best-in-class mast visibility with the CII mast design, tool-free access panels for quick serviceability, and extended service intervals that reduce the total cost of ownership by up to 80 percent.

Doosan has also expanded the Diesel 9 Series family to include new models in the 13,500-pound to 20,000-pound range in four load-capacity options, which includes D60S-9 and D70S-9 (available in 55 kW or 81 kW engine options), as well as D80S-9 and D90S-9. These models are all “SMART” enabled, offering state-of-the- art technology, as well as a sleek and stylish appearance.

Doosan D45S-9 IC diesel pneumatic tire forklift The Doosan D45S-9 IC diesel pneumatic tire forklift is now available from Elite Material Handling.

Their key operator features include:

Vehicle control unit

Transmission control unit

Guardian stability system

Independently programmable speed controls for forward and reverse

Mast and steer angle indicator

Weight scale indicator

7-inch LCD display (standard)

Ultra-quiet high-visibility cab

Full-automatic temperature control system

The new 9 Series diesels with capacities of 13,500-pound to 20,000-pound include other popular features, such as Doosan’s oil-cooled disc brakes, highly reliable D34 mid-chassis engine, heavy-duty steer axle with tapered roller bearing and king pins, IP67-rated connectors, tool-free access panels for quick serviceability, and extended service intervals that reduce the total cost of ownership by up to 70 percent.

For more information, visit www.elitemh.com, call (817) 595-5995 for service in Dallas or call (281) 895-5438 for service in Houston.