Distillation processes drive efficiency, lower carbon impact

Achieving aggressive carbon reduction goals starts with a deep analysis of existing operations.

Skillful design and operating practices to produce efficient, better-functioning processes effectively minimize emissions impact. Because better practices reduce resource requirements, in many cases, they can also improve profitability of the entire process.

Targeting distillation column efficiency is one of the most effective ways to impact overall operation. Distillation is a high, energy-intensive process. Even though most columns are thoroughly heat integrated, their energy consumption is high. Historically, many column designs have focused on throughput at the expense of efficiency. With increasing energy costs and emphasis on greener designs, efficiency is becoming an important topic.

Efficiency in packed columns

Increasing the efficiency of column internals typically lowers energy usage, yielding a greener design. More specifically, by increasing the number of theoretical stages within a given column section, the required reflux rates or stripping steam can be reduced, saving large amounts of utilities. An excellent way to increase stages is by using high-performance packing. Depending on the packing type, high performance packing allows the designer to increase capacity or efficiency. When emphasizing a green design, the higher efficiency option is selected.

For example, Sulzer MellapakPlus™ 352.Y high-performance, structured packing can be used in place of a standard M250.Y packing to obtain 25 percent higher efficiency with 20 percent lower pressure drop. Added efficiency and lower pressure drop combine to substantially reduce the overall process energy consumption, especially in vacuum applications where pressure drop is critical.

Efficiency in trays

Optimizing efficiency in a tray design requires that the vapor and liquid contact each other uniformly to maximize the generation of the interfacial area. From the vapor side, this means selecting properly sized orifices or valves and locating them uniformly across the entire tray deck. Valves are typically more efficient because they discharge vapor laterally into the liquid on the tray deck for maximum contacting. For optimum, testing at Fractionation Research Inc. (FRISM) has shown that three-fourths an inch (19 mm) orifices give an ideal combination of capacity and efficiency. Sulzer MVG™ valves provide a three-fourths an inch effective orifice - allowing for uniform distribution across the tray deck to maximize efficiency.

As for the liquid phase, ideally it should travel uniformly across the deck in plug flow with no back-mixing. Tray designs with long flow paths and/or smaller downcomers can create maldistribution or stagnant regions, lowering efficiency as much as 25 percent.

In these cases, strategically placed push valves can be used to maintain a uniform liquid flow across the tray deck, thereby maximizing tray efficiency. This proven technology can increase efficiency by 15 to 25 percent, depending upon the tray design. Since push valves are integral to the tray deck, they require no additional material to be used. Higher efficiency with no additional material usage makes this another effective, green design option.

