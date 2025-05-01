Back Cover: Delivering precision, speed and service in the Gulf Coast region

Maintaining reliability and efficiency builds long-lasting partnerships with refining and processing plants.

These facilities operate on tight schedules and require precision and consistency from their supply chain partners. Downtime or production delays can have significant consequences, making it crucial to work with companies that can deliver on time, every time. Bendco Houston Pipe Benders (Bendco HPB) understands these challenges and has focused its efforts on being a dependable partner. It has recently raised the bar by enhancing its performance, upgrading equipment and improving service to ensure customers receive high-quality products exactly when they need them. Whether it's meeting tight deadlines or tackling complex bending requirements, Bendco HPB is committed to exceeding customer expectations and being the go-to bending company in the Gulf Coast region.

Customer-centric service at every step

Providing perfect service at every step is the driving theme behind Bendco HPB's efforts to set the standard for customer experience. Achieving this level of reliability requires careful coordination, an efficient process and a commitment to responsiveness. One key aspect of this is returning quote requests on the same day that they were received. To ensure deadlines are consistently met, Bendco HPB measures everything. Fiber optics have been integrated throughout its 30,000-square-foot factory floor, along with video surveillance at each workstation to monitor the production status of every piece of every job in real time. It uses the fastest data connectivity available, which is critical with all the measurements it conducts. Customers never need to ask where their job stands in the process. Detailed status updates are sent at every key milestone. From order acknowledgment to completion, a Bendco HPB customer will never wonder about the status of their order. Gulf Coast plants operate 24/7/365 — and Bendco HPB mirrors that commitment with round-the-clock availability. It exceeds industry standards by operating 24 hours a day and providing weekend support to address urgent needs as they arise.

Maximizing output through equipment improvements

Bendco HPB has made significant upgrades to its machines and facilities to better serve customers, allowing for the completion of more orders in a shorter timeframe. The company completed a power upgrade on its largest induction bending machine and increased agility through improvements to its dynamic parts. Additional modifications were made to enhance quality and consistency. Bendco HPB has also improved its draw-bending department with two new machines, significantly increasing both capacity and redundancy. This allows it to perform draw bending on pipe up to 8 inches on common radii, while also streamlining mid-range draw bending operations. The result is increased flexibility and capacity for handling orders, ensuring consistent reliability even during peak demand. These enhancements further support the company's comprehensive bending capabilities, ranging from 0.5-inch to 36-inch pipe. This wide range provides customers with a competitive alternative to traditional fittings, offering superior design flexibility and minimizing the need for costly welding. Custom bends deliver a practical and cost-effective solution tailored to specific project requirements.

Positioned for success in the Gulf Coast region

Operating out of Pasadena, Texas, Bendco HPB is strategically located near numerous Gulf Coast industrial plants and the Port of Houston, allowing for faster and more cost-effective delivery of materials. This convenient location also benefits customers who wish to inspect products or tour the facility. Since the early 1980s, Bendco HPB's presence in the area has given it an understanding of the unique demands of its clients, making it a valuable partner for companies with complex or immediate bending needs.

Expand Completed parts prepared for shipping

A legacy of excellence and reliability

Bendco HPB's commitment to being the most reliable bending partner in the Gulf Coast region is reflected in its continuous improvements to equipment, operational efficiency and customer service. With upgraded bending capabilities, the company can complete larger and more precise orders faster than ever. Additionally, proactive communication and real-time updates provide peace of mind to customers throughout the entire process. With decades of experience and an understanding of its clients' needs, Bendco HPB's strategic location and unmatched availability make it an industry standout. Whether responding to urgent requests or maintaining seamless communication from order to delivery, Bendco HPB continues to prove why it is the easiest bending company to do business with.

For more information, visit bendco.com or call (713) 473-1557.