Delivering fully integrated solutions for EPCC projects

Clough, founded in 1919 by John Oswald Clough (pronounced "cluff "), forged its reputation as a quality construction company in Perth, Western Australia. Clough expanded its service offerings to include civil and engineering contracting by the 1950s and continued to grow its capabilities from the 1960s onward, having now designed and built over 2,000 engineering and construction projects across the energy, mining and infrastructure industries.

Fully integrated project delivery

Clough's growth journey continues in North America, having entered the market in 2014 by acquiring CH·IV, a consulting firm, and Enercore Projects, an EPC management firm, in 2015. In February 2019, Clough strengthened its global presence by acquiring the downstream assets of a Gulf Coast EPC company to offer fully integrated engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) delivery solutions to its North American clients looking to develop or maintain assets in the refining, chemical, petrochemical, storage terminal and LNG industries with project scopes ranging from small to large capital investments.

Clough offers something unique to its clients: an in-house EPCC team leveraging highly integrated commercial applications to manage project cost, quality and risks. Clough knows its clients are looking for reliable, trusted engineering and construction partners to manage project development risks and labor productivity. Clough's global commitment and investment in technology and innovation is the foundation for its robust systems, which provide its clients with live access to cost, schedule and productivity information while simultaneously allowing its EPCC teams to identify trends, make better decisions and implement prompt corrective actions, thereby optimizing safety and efficiency across all phases of a project.

One example is Clough's proprietary Major Accident Prevention (MAP) program, a tablet-ready assurance tool used by supervisors in the field to verify all critical controls are in place to avoid a major accident. The MAP program has led to a significant reduction in serious incidents and has been the foundation of Clough's ability to deliver many zero-harm projects.

Clough's current and future success is attributed to its 100 years of experience and innovation, drive for operational excellence and unwavering dedication to its employees -- all defined by the company's core principles: "Make a Positive Impact," "Always Do What's Right," "Make It Personal," "Achieve Zero Harm" and "Be Courageous." Clough believes how you deliver is just as important as what you deliver, a mantra continually reflected throughout the company's culture, conduct and performance, and embedded in the daily routines of over 2,500 employees across global operating centers.

Clough's commitment to safety, project delivery, innovation and core principles are the pillars of a trusted partnership with many of the world's largest companies, providing engineering, construction, commissioning and asset support services for some of the most challenging resource projects around the globe.

For more information, visit www.cloughgroup.com or call (713) 267-5500.

