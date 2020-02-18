Customer service drives exponential growth for boiler business

Total Boiler & Mechanical LLC was started in April 2015 with the purpose of delivering solutions-based customer service to the petrochemical and power generation industries along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast and beyond.

"Since our start nearly five years ago, we have never departed from our desire to provide accurate solutions and excellent customer service," said President John Derrick. "That dedication to helping customers solve complex issues with excellent customer service has exponentially driven our growth."

Located in Alvin, Texas, Total Boiler & Mechanical primarily serves the Gulf Coast from Corpus Christi, Texas, to New Orleans. However, the company was recently awarded a project in Michigan and is in final negotiations for a project in Canada.

Total Boiler & Mechanical began as a small service company and is now expanding into larger capital projects. The company is currently planning a large piping project, part of an expansion to the Houston market, and has also partnered with a project management group to assist with the FEED and constructability review for the dismantling of outdated boiler equipment and installation of new, state-of-the-art replacements. These projects will further enable the company to demonstrate its abilities.

Yet another project slated for April is located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where a customer has had difficulty locating a rental deaerator unit. The customer's goal is to change out their existing deaerator without shutting down the plant's operations. Total Boiler & Mechanical has already provided engineering and project management support, located and secured the rental agreement for the proper equipment to perform this critical task, and developed a detailed execution plan. Total Boiler & Mechanical was then asked to be a part of this project's solution due to the company's reputation for solving complex issues. The approach Total Boiler & Mechanical will take is expected to save the client millions of dollars by eliminating the need for an outage that would normally be required to execute a scope of this magnitude.

To expand its solutions offerings, Total Boiler & Mechanical now stocks rental boilers at its facility in Alvin. Storing rental boilers in the Houston area further allows the company to respond quickly to customers' needs and drastically reduces the lead time in getting a rental boiler to customers along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast. In addition to having the rental equipment available, the company is also capable of performing full installation.

Total Boiler & Mechanical's approach to solutions and customer service has translated into a 300-percent annual growth rate. To accommodate growth on this scale, it has hand-picked professionals in the industry to grow with the company.

"They have to fit our culture of safety, solutions and service," said Derrick.

Since its inception, Total Boiler & Mechanical has maintained an experience modification rating of .90 and TRIR of zero.

Being responsive and decisive has also demonstrated the company's commitment to safety, solutions and service throughout industry. No one knows that better than the company's project manager, Pete Goggin.

"The biggest single key to customer satisfaction is consistent results," Goggin said. "Tell the customer what you are going to do, and then follow through -- no excuses."

And there is more to come. The company has a detailed plan to continue sustainable growth without sacrificing its core principles and goals. Total Boiler & Mechanical is also currently evaluating partnerships with additional groups to further extend its service offerings.

The company holds ASME "S" and "U" stamps, as well as the National Board Inspection Code "R" stamp for performing boiler repairs, rebuilds and installations, vessel fabrication, alterations, re-ratings and repairs, as well as piping projects, including B31.1 and B31.3. All of Total Boiler & Mechanical's welders are certified to ASME Section IX.

For more information, visit www.totalboiler.com or call (281) 581-2554, or email John Derrick at john.derrick@totalboiler.com.