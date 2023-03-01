Corrosion under insulation: What lies beneath?

Corrosion under insulation (CUI) is perhaps one of the most significant integrity threats the O&G industry faces today.

Up to 60% of pipe leaks are attributed to CUI. Water ingress causes damage to pipework and other susceptible steel elements, but the corrosion process underneath existing insulation materials is one of the most difficult to prevent. It's time that changed.

Bilfinger offers a complete CUI management program encompassing inspection, maintenance and repair, providing asset owners the ability to monitor the condition of insulated pipework more efficiently. Combining knowledge and capability across a range of disciplines makes the management of CUI a seamless process, with one company and one fully integrated team.

While CUI remains a widespread problem, the need for more innovative inspection and NDT techniques is ever increasing. Due to the diversity of the various forms of insulation, geometric configurations and corrosion threats, there is no single NDT method that can be applied throughout the inspection of CUI. Bilfinger has extensive experience in a range of techniques and can advise of the most appropriate in any given situation.

Pulsed Eddy Current (PEC) is one of the most effective and efficient methods for determining CUI severity. This established and proven electromagnetic technique requires minimal intervention, thus reducing the costly need for insulation removal and replacement in certain situations. Bilfinger's innovative PEC technology provides rapid real-time inspection data of wall thickness with full traceability.

In addition to PEC, Bilfinger utilizes a variety of real-time radiography techniques for CUI inspection. Digital radiography is an accurate and economical alternative to conventional film for the in-service inspection of wall loss in pipes, in particular under insulation, or to look at remaining thickness underneath scabs. Passive infrared thermography is an indirect technique for CUI inspection in that it is used to locate areas of wet insulation.

To complement Bilfinger's full-service NDT capability, drone technology is used to execute enhanced visual inspections in complex environments. Bilfinger's expansive UAV fleet consists of drones that carry out ultrasonic thickness measuring and other drones that are equipped with high-resolution digital or infrared thermal imaging cameras to detect even the tiniest thermal leaks from a great distance.

These advanced inspection techniques are just a component of the complete CUI management program offered by Bilfinger. Built upon its fully integrated "Find & Fix" methodology, Bilfinger employs highly skilled visual inspection teams consisting of multi-disciplined rope access personnel. These teams include specialists for access, survey inspection and advanced NDT, as well as coating, insulation and other specialist areas. The teams can quickly access remote areas, perform relevant inspections, conduct coating repairs, reinstall insulation and have an asset back in working order with minimal interruption to service.

Bilfinger stands in a unique position within the industry through its ability to combine these services into a single delivery model - one contact, one contract - reducing labor costs and providing optimum results for asset owners.

For more information, visit northamerica.bilfinger.com.