Commission with confidence: Achieve readiness with pre-commissioning

A successful plant startup hinges on precommissioning services to ensure the plant is in a clean, dry and functional state before full operations begin. Proper plant preparation includes confirming mechanical integrity through cleaning and testing methods and will minimize the risk of repairs and delays while improving overall plant efficiency.

Commissioning new piping without proper cleaning and testing can contribute to erosion, corrosion and contaminant buildup that reduces or even stops process flow — resulting in equipment failures and dangerous conditions with potentially catastrophic outcomes. Critical components including valves and pumps are at risk of costly repairs if proper cleaning is bypassed before starting up.

The risk of environmental and safety hazards also increases due to equipment failures like leaks. Plant safety systems may be compromised without proper maintenance, making it more difficult to respond to emergencies like fires and explosions. Mitigation efforts enhance the safety and efficiency of a plant while saving time and protecting the investment.

Cleaning methods such as flushing, pigging and hydro-blasting are typically contracted by EPC contractors responsible for construction and commissioning. Many miles of pipe need to be free of contaminants and dried before testing for cleanliness and equipment integrity can commence. High-velocity steam blowing utilizes low-pressure steam at near-sonic velocities to remove mill scale and construction debris from newly installed permanent steam systems. Each steam blow is designed to maximize cleaning efficiency. High-velocity air blowing is used to test the cleanliness of piping systems. Potential weak points and leaks can be detected with hydrostatic pressure testing.

Finally, cleaning and testing methods may utilize chemicals and water, which require final confirmation that the piping is clean and dry before the process can begin. The earlier an EPC company can complete these services, the sooner issues can be identified and resolved. Pre-commissioning services offer a seamless transition from construction to operations and prevent costly issues during commissioning.

An ideal pre-commissioning phase is safe, fast, thorough and budget-conscious. An experienced contractor with a proven track record for orchestrating this type of well-executed phase is Conco Services. For over 100 years, Conco has been a world leader in mechanical tube cleaning and testing of condensers and heat exchangers across power and industrial markets. In 2023, Conco acquired Blue Wolf Performance Solutions, including the well-established pre-commissioning team of Aqua Drill International (ADI) and Reliable Industrial Group (RIG).

For over 25 years, ADI and RIG have successfully supported the commissioning of numerous plants and units around the world. Now teamed with Conco’s respected operations, the company’s pre-commissioning division is the premier contractor for ensuring a smooth transition into production.

Conco provides a better way to start up. Its engineering team leads the planning by designing the most efficient and effective pre-commissioning program for each site. Often, the team achieves superior cleaning results by starting with proprietary Aqua Milling® and Aqua Rover® hands-free pipe cleaning technologies. They also experience significant time savings by first removing scale, rust or particles inside the piping system so steam and air blows are completed in a fraction of the time. Hands-free Aqua Drill technologies minimize entry points by traveling longer distances with smaller diameter requirements.

Large-diameter pipes are no longer a concern with XXL Aqua Rover patented crawlers, which clean up to 17 feet in diameter. Using one vendor for all pipe cleaning and testing increases cost efficiency. Conco’s turnkey packages ensure smooth, efficient transitions, achieving operational readiness faster — without delays or damage.

If pre-commissioning runs over schedule, it can delay plant startup, impact the project timeline and cause financial or contractual setbacks. Trust Conco’s decades of experience. Proactive planning helps you commission with confidence.

For more information, visit conco.net or call (800) 345-3476.