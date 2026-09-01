Gulf Coast refineries ran harder in the first half of 2026 than most have in years.

That is not hyperbole. Chevron ran its U.S. refineries above 97% crude utilization. Shell hit 102% across its downstream network. ExxonMobil set a record for diesel production. Valero posted a refining margin of $23.62 per barrel in Q2 alone. For six consecutive months, the Strait of Hormuz disruption made maximum throughput the most profitable decision any Gulf Coast refinery manager could make.

That decision had a cost. It was not visible then. It is becoming visible now.

Everything that did not get done while those refineries were running flat-out is still waiting. The turnaround that got pushed nine or twelve months. The catalyst replacement that has been extended another quarter. The heat exchanger bundle cleaning that got deferred when taking that unit offline would have cost several hundred thousand dollars a day in lost throughput. None of that work disappeared. It accumulated. And the fall window, which runs September through November, is when most of it has to happen.

The complication is that the market those facilities are planning against looks nothing like the one they were running in six months ago.

The budget math has changed

Brent crude that was above $126 per barrel in late April settled near $72 by early July. The 3-2-1 crack spread that peaked above $54 per barrel in Q2 has compressed toward $20 as global product supply normalizes following the partial Hormuz reopening. OPEC+ has added nearly 800,000 bpd in new quota since April. The extraordinary margin environment that made aggressive throughput rational has softened materially, and the back half of 2026 is being scoped against a tighter financial baseline than the first half produced.

Expand The clock doesn’t care about crack spreads

For Gulf Coast operators, that creates a specific planning problem. The fall turnaround backlog is real, and most of it is not discretionary. Crude distillation units, fluid catalytic crackers and hydrocrackers running at 95%-plus utilization for six consecutive months have accumulated fouling, catalyst degradation and mechanical wear on a compressed timeline. The work has to happen. The question every maintenance director and TA coordinator on the Gulf Coast is working through right now is how much of it happens in Q3 and Q4 this year, and how much gets pushed into 2027 based on actual risk rather than financial preference.

What gets cut and what doesn’t

When budgets tighten around a fall TA season, scope prioritization follows a predictable logic. Regulatory compliance work is non-negotiable. Inspection intervals under API 510, API 570 and API 653 have legal and insurance consequences that make deferral beyond certain limits untenable. Mechanical integrity programs tied to PSM requirements do not compress to fit a budget.

What does get compressed is the opportunistic scope that gets added during planning when the financial picture is favorable. The equipment upgrade packaged with a TA because the unit is already offline. The additional inspection scope that goes in when there’s money for it. The reliability improvement that seemed like an easy yes when margins were at $54 and becomes a much harder conversation at $20.

The facilities that managed their backlog well through the high-utilization period, those that pushed truly discretionary work and kept mandatory scope current, are in the best position now. The ones that were more aggressive about deferral face a harder fall, with compressed scope windows and more non-discretionary work than they planned.

What operators on Venezuelan crude are dealing with

There is a specific maintenance dimension tied to the Venezuelan crude ramp that has been running since early 2026, and it is worth naming directly because it affects a defined set of Gulf Coast facilities.

Valero, Chevron, Phillips 66 and ExxonMobil have all been running increased volumes of Venezuelan heavy crude through their cokers, hydrocrackers and desulfurization units. Venezuelan crude is high-sulfur, high-metals and designed for deep conversion equipment. Running it aggressively through a six-month high-throughput period accelerates catalyst deactivation, increases coke laydown on furnace tubes and puts higher-than-normal fouling loads on heat exchangers and desulfurization unit internals.

The facilities that ran the most Venezuelan crude through Q1 and Q2 are coming into fall TAs with heavier-than-normal maintenance requirements on exactly the units that worked hardest. Coker drum inspections, hydrocracker catalyst changeouts, fired heater tube inspections and desulfurization reactor bed assessments are all categories where those facilities will find more work than originally planned. Any experienced TA coordinator at those facilities already knows it.

The inspection backlog underneath the TA calendar

Beyond the scheduled TA work, there is a quieter accumulation of deferred inspection activity that the fall window will also absorb. Facilities running above 95% utilization for extended periods are not skipping required inspections. But they are managing intervals to their allowable limits rather than ahead of schedule.

The fall window is when those intervals close. Fixed equipment inspection, risk-based inspection programs under API 580 and 581, thickness measurement surveys, and pressure vessel and storage tank requirements under API 510 and 653 all have facilities running to the back end of their allowable intervals. September, October and November is when a significant portion of those deferred inspections have to happen, concurrently with the physical TA work at many of the same facilities.

For inspection contractors and specialty maintenance providers, that compression is real work. The volume of activity in Q3 and Q4 2026 is likely to be substantial regardless of where crack spreads settle, because much of it is driven by regulatory interval and mechanical necessity rather than financial preference.

What the next six months look like for contractors

The picture for Gulf Coast contractors heading into fall is more complicated than the margin headlines suggest. Compressing crack spreads point toward a softening environment. The underlying maintenance calendar tells a different story.

The facilities that ran hardest have the most deferred work. The mandatory scope portion of that work is not correlated to where crack spreads are today. It is correlated to where those units have been running and for how long. A refinery that ran its fluid catalytic cracking at or above nameplate capacity for six months has inspection and reliability work coming due that has nothing to do with whether Brent crude is at $72 or $92 when the scope gets written.

The contractors in the strongest position heading into fall are the ones already present at those facilities. Not present in the sense of having done work there before, but present in the sense of being known to the TA planners and maintenance managers building scope right now. The scope packages going out in September and October are being built in August. The contractors who are part of those planning conversations will shape what gets scoped and how. The ones waiting for an RFQ to tell them where the work is will be competing on price against people who helped write the scope.

The maintenance wave that was building in May is here. The calendar says fall. The facilities say they are ready. The question is whether the contractors who serve them are.