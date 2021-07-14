Clamp load monitoring goes remote

Hopefully, by now you know the advantages of installing and maintaining fasteners by measuring tension from within the joint instead of measuring only the external torque applied to the joint.

(A quick recap: Torque is accurate to +/-20 percent, for an astonishingly imprecise total range of 40 percent, whereas tension is accurate to a much tighter +/-5 percent.) The pioneers at Valley Forge & Bolt, makers of load-indicating fasteners like Maxbolt® and SPC4®, are changing the game yet again with their UHF Band RTM™ Meter for wireless monitoring of tension in critical joints.

The meter works with SPC4 bolts, which have built-in technology to measure clamp loads. SPC4 fasteners make it possible to measure the actual tension from within a fastener, providing real-time knowledge of critical joint tension and performance from installation through fastener life. A wide variety of sensors and meters are available to read, display and relay this tension information.

When using the new UHF Band RTM Meter, sensors attached to the SPC4 bolt wirelessly relay the information from the UHF Band meter. Ideal for mining, power and processing environments, the meter comes with a web-based user interface that allows users to change parameters for each wireless sensor remotely. This is a critical advantage, as it enables tension-measurement intervals to be adjusted remotely no matter where the SPC4 bolt is located.

"The range of reading intervals available to facility managers can be rapid, measured in seconds or minutes," said James Brooks, head of engineering and business development at Valley Forge & Bolt. "You'll immediately see if a fastener is losing tension and can take steps to correct it. Then, after enough time has passed and you're satisfied that the appropriate tension is holding, the UHF Band meter gives the manager the power to quickly and remotely adjust the reading intervals to make them farther apart, measured in days or weeks."

There's no need for maintenance teams to visit the application in the field. Intervals can be adjusted at will using the web-based user interface.

Bolts can broadcast alerts when a chosen tension threshold is crossed, reducing the chance of costly equipment failure.

For long-term maintenance, all bolts can be set to broadcast alerts when a chosen tension threshold is crossed. Users can select a tension percentage that is close to the application's danger or alert zone. If needed, a window with upper and lower tension percentage limits can also be created. The alert can be sent as an email or as an audible alarm. The user has total flexibility. For the first time, the bolt is starting the conversation about whether it needs maintenance or inspection.

The UHF Band meter has other advantages. It uses significantly less power than standard Wi-Fi remote meters, extending battery life as much as tenfold. It also enables increased distance from the probe to the collection device.

For more information, visit www.vfbolts.com or call (602) 269-5748.