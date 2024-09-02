Choosing the best PPE for durability and sustainability

In the quest for optimal PPE, various factors come into play to ensure both protection and effectiveness.

While much of the discussion focuses on a garment’s ability to minimize exposure to hazards, ultimately enhancing workplace safety, other elements are equally important. Often overlooked is the dyeing process, which is an essential factor of PPE fabrics.

When weighing options for PPE workwear, learn the differences between the "solution-dying" process and more traditional dying processes known as "piece-dying" or "stock-dying" to make a more informed decision.

Visualizing the difference. Consider the difference between a carrot and a radish. A carrot is consistently orange throughout the vegetable, representing solution-dyed fabrics. A radish has a white interior color different from its reddish exterior, symbolizing piece-dyed fabrics that are dyed after the fiber is created.

Technically speaking. Solution-dyed fabrics are dyed by spinning the color into the yarn. This is done with a fiber made of colored polymer that is melted and pulled through a spinneret, which creates the yarn that is then woven into the fabric.

Piece-dyed fibers are dyed after extrusion, so the color only penetrates the material’s outer surface. Both methods have benefits, but how do these disparate processes impact PPE and its effectiveness?

Durable dyes. Solution-dyed fabrics in PPE garments have increased durability in the workplace because the color is built into the fiber, improving color fastness following industrial laundering. With its prolonged lifetime, solution-dyeing maximizes an organization’s PPE dollars.

Sustainable solutions. The solution-dyeing process consumes far less water and waste than piece-dyed fabric. It’s estimated that the textile industry loses up to 200,000 tons of dyes to effluence; most of that waste derives from traditional piece-dyeing methods, which can use 1-3 gallons of water per yard. Research indicates that the solution-dyeing process consumes 90% less water, resulting in 96% CO 2 equivalent savings.

Piece-dyed positives. Data suggests that solution-dyed fabrics are more economically efficient in the long run due to their durability. The initial investment cost of piece-dyed fabrics can be an advantage, mainly because the method of dyeing is more commonly used and easier to access.

Piece-dying can be used for natural and synthetic fibers, whereas solution-dying can only be used for synthetic fibers.

It is also easier to change the color of piece-dyed materials because color is added later in the process. This allows smaller lot sizes compared to solution-dyed materials, which require lot sizes around 10,000 lbs.

Assessing the options. There are various factors to consider when choosing AR/FR PPE for a company. Ensuring worker safety by purchasing the most effective PPE available and evaluating whether garments are inherently AR/FR, solution-dyed fabrics or treated piece-dyed fabrics is important.

The combination of durability and sustainability gained from the solution-dyeing process is the best choice for color retention after regular use and laundering, thus extending PPE dollars. However, budgetary limitations might necessitate piece-dyed fabrics in the short term. It’s crucial that organizations purchase PPE that best protects workers, maximizes the budget and looks the best.

For more information, visit glenguard.com.