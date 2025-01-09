In the competitive rotating equipment market, success hinges on a commitment to safety, quality and innovation, backed by a skilled workforce and state-of-the-art tools.

Precision Machinery Contractors LLC (Precision) was established in July 2021 to provide field services for the rotating equipment market in the O&G and petrochemical industries. A privately owned company, Precision’s mission is to provide best-in-class service in the rotating equipment market with excellence in safety, quality and efficiency. This is accomplished by assembling an elite team and equipping them with premier tools, fostering a culture rooted in safety, quality, efficiency and innovation.

Expand Celebrating 3 years in the industrial contracting business Performing crush, or blue check, on gearbox bearing

Located at 4680 South Sam Houston Pkwy East in Houston, Precision began with a core team widely recognized as among the best in the industry. The reputation of these individuals, coupled with modern toolkits designed for quality and efficiency, quickly distinguished Precision from its competitors and propelled it into the market.

The company added innovative safety and quality programs, driven by leading indicators and supported by state-of-the-art software that identifies deficiencies and mitigates them before an incident can occur. With a focus on craftsmanship, Precision partnered with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Millwrights to support millwright craft, actively participating in apprenticeship programs and training centers to develop a skilled and qualified workforce. To control costs and manage its projects, Precision uses a proprietary project management tool that provides up-to-date reporting and timely invoicing.

Expand Celebrating 3 years in the industrial contracting business Thrust check being performed on pump

After providing field services for one year, the demand for shop services became apparent. In August 2022, Precision opened its service center, offering full fabrication, machining, inspection and repair services for rotating equipment. To round out its services, Precision added in-place machining shortly thereafter. With these additions and partnerships with top OEMs, engineering providers and piping/mechanical experts, Precision offers a complete range of services for the rotating equipment market.

Today, Precision has performed work across the Gulf Coast, Midwest and internationally, and 2025 will see the opening of a new location in Gonzales, Louisiana. With an impressive list of wellknown clients, Precision aims to maintain controlled growth while staying at the forefront of the latest technology to support the industry.

Precision’s leadership believes that, ultimately, there is no secret formula for success in this market. Success comes down to hiring the right people, equipping them with the right tools and fostering an effective culture that values safety and quality, ensuring the work meets the industry’s expected standards. This requires continuous reinvestment of time and resources to maintain a competitive edge.

For more information, visit precisionmachllc.com or call (713) 426-4445.