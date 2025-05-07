Breakthrough isolation: Redefining line intervention

In the high-stakes world of industrial maintenance, a single misstep can mean millions in downtime or environmental risk.

Enter SmartStop® — a proprietary isolation technology developed by TEAM Inc. This game-changer is not just an upgrade but a total rethinking of how to achieve double block and bleed (DBB) isolations. More safety. More reliability. Less hassle.

Rewriting the rules of line isolation

Traditional DBB isolations require multiple welded fittings and extensive equipment — an expensive, time-consuming process. SmartStop® flips that script. It delivers proven DBB isolation using a single hot tap/line stop fitting. Fewer fittings. Less downtime. Lower costs. It’s the kind of breakthrough that makes one wonder why this wasn’t always the way.

Real-time integrity monitoring, no extra effort

Most line stop systems choose between safety and simplicity. Not SmartStop®. Its built-in bleed port vents the interspace between the primary and secondary seals, continuously proving zero energy throughout the isolation. No extra hot taps. No guesswork. Just real-time verification that isolation is rock solid.

Self-energizing seals: Smarter, not harder

Hydraulic activation? Pressure differentials? Who needs them? SmartStop® ditches the overcomplicated mechanisms for a self-energizing seal system that activates automatically. It’s not just a technical upgrade — it’s a total simplification that eliminates points of failure. More reliability, fewer moving parts and no stress.

Handles flow like a pro

Conventional isolation tools struggle with flow during insertion, forcing operators to wait for a full shutdown. Not SmartStop®. Its rigid rail system allows for seamless insertion and retraction under flow conditions, keeping operations moving while setting the isolation.

One tool, maximum compatibility

If ever burned by proprietary fittings, SmartStop® is designed to work with any standard line stop fitting, regardless of the manufacturer. That means existing fittings can be re-entered for repeat isolations without modification, keeping operations flexible and future-proof.

Built for the toughest jobs

SmartStop® isn’t just another tool — it’s built for serious work. With ANSI 900-rated sealing elements handling up to 2,220 psig, it tackles high-pressure applications across O&G, petrochemicals and power generation. If an operation demands bulletproof isolation, SmartStop® is the answer.

Engineering for the future

Beyond efficiency and safety, SmartStop® plays a major role in enhancing ESG performance. By reducing unnecessary emissions, extra fittings and potential hazards, it’s a smarter, cleaner and more sustainable approach to line intervention.

Why TEAM?

For over 50 years, TEAM Inc. has been leading the industry in hot tapping, line stopping and asset integrity solutions. Innovation isn’t just kept up with — it’s created. SmartStop® is the latest proof that when safety, efficiency and reliability are nonnegotiable, TEAM delivers.

