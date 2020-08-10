Braskem praises CIMA for construction of maintenance building

CIMA Services LP recently completed a remodeling project for Braskem in Seadrift, Texas. CIMA took an existing building and modernized it into a new maintenance facility with kitchen and office spaces. CIMA gutted the entire building for Braskem and installed new flooring, sheet rock, cabinets and ceilings.

"We also demolished 4,500 square feet of asphalt and installed 5,500 square feet of new pavement," said Jaime Ramos of CIMA Services. "It took us approximately five months to complete the project. We poured the foundation for the 33-foot-by-44-foot maintenance shop and erected the building as well."

Sarah Merritt, quality leader/capital projects for Braskem, worked with the CIMA construction team and praised the company's efforts.

"The CIMA team was very engaged through all phases of the project," Merritt said. "They were very transparent with all forms of communication. I felt very confident and informed as my project progressed because of the communication between myself and the CIMA project leaders and construction supervisors. As issues or concerns were encountered, the CIMA team brought them to my attention with solutions in mind. The team was accommodative and sensitive to our needs, delivering exceptional results. All team members demonstrated professionalism and were committed to ensuring customer satisfaction."

CIMA employs a behavior-based safety program that utilizes tools such as job safety analysis and field observation of worker activity to ensure a work environment that promotes safe task performance.

"I was particularly impressed with CIMA's safety culture," Merritt explained. "All team members of the construction crew executed the scope of work by following all required safety policies from the facility, as well as their own robust safety procedures. Because of the knowledge and safe practices they demonstrated during the project, it was evident CIMA regards safety as a top priority while working in an industrial facility site."

CIMA is also an industry leader in self-performing a wide variety of construction and environmentally sensitive projects. With over 50 years of combined industrial experience, CIMA is capable of performing civil, mechanical, coatings, structural erection, remediation, and waste and transportation services.

"CIMA is an obvious leader in the industrial construction industry because of their expertise across multiple disciplines, precise and controlled execution, and their ability to consistently perform above expectations," Merritt stated. "I am fortunate to be a current and future client of CIMA."

When it comes to equipment, CIMA maintains an asset base of more than $8 million in specialized equipment, including track-mounted excavators, roll-off trucks and containers, vacuum trucks, dozers, loaders, backhoes, pressure washers, monitoring instrumentation and radiation survey equipment.

For more information, visit www.cimaserviceslp.com or call (713) 946-5053.