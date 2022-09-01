Boost power plant outage efficiency: 6 key factors

Power plants remain a critical piece of America's electrical power system.

Planned seasonal outages are commonplace as many of the existing plants ease into old age, and repair and maintenance become more than just best practice. As any plant operations team knows, the outages are costly and high-stakes, chipping away at the bottom line with each minute the plant stays offline. Maximizing operational efficiencies is a must.

Collaborate early and often

One of the most effective ways to kick off outage planning is to do a site visit with vendors. Walk-throughs should include a thorough understanding of work zones, potential hazards, lockout/tagout requirements and permit requirements. Cross-team collaboration is key when coordinating across functions, projects and tasks.

Learn from each outage

Looking back at previous equipment utilization can give a clear indication on overspend and shed light on opportunities to improve for the next outage or project. Use digital tools and data-driven insights to help optimize workflows, processes and procedures for future outages, planned or unplanned.

Optimize temporary equipment utilization

Labor and materials are significant line-items on the outage budget plan, but temporary equipment can drive costly overruns. Tracking utilization can be a strategic way to identify potential budget blowouts. It's also a smart way to plan for the next outage.

Consider worker comfort and convenience

Outage teams work hard under tight timelines and often unique conditions. Consider additional equipment or services to help crews work comfortably, and ultimately, more productively. Comfort cooling (especially in confined spaces), portable sanitation and mobile office or storage spaces should all be part of the outage plan.

Factor in safety

Plant safety is always critical, and during an outage there is even more to consider. Areas may become more crowded and onsite crews may be less familiar with the space if they were brought in to help. Identify potential hazards early and often, and determine if workers will need additional training prior to the outage start date. Keep in mind that ensuring workers are properly trained is essential not only to maximize productivity, but also to avoid safety incidents and fines.

Choose the right strategic vendors

Planning an outage is meticulous and calculated, and contracting vendors shouldn't be any different. Temporary equipment providers should function as collaborative partners, driving operational efficiencies and productivity while keeping safety top of mind.

Look for an equipment vendor who:

Has outage experience: A provider who understands outages and the potential challenges plants often face. The provider should help plant operations anticipate problems, offer solutions and find ways to optimize workflows.

Knows your plant: Not only the processes, but the safety requirements as well. Providers should be familiar with layout, equipment weight and height limitations and other important details like delivery zones and staged work areas.

Has compliance knowledge: A strategic partner should be up to date on stringent and evolving environmental regulations. Non-compliance can end up costing valuable time and dollars.

Maintenance outages are critical to the safety and efficiency of a plant. Doing a few time-saving optimizations can make the process even smoother and keep the budget and timeline on track.

