Beyond the repair: The value of turnkey heat exchanger services

Industrial facilities depend on heat exchangers to keep critical processes operating safely and efficiently.

When equipment begins to fail, the challenge often extends beyond replacing a component. Engineering, fabrication, installation and startup must come together under demanding schedules while minimizing operational risk.

A turnkey approach provides a single point of accountability for the entire project. Rather than coordinating multiple contractors, engineering firms and fabricators, plant personnel work with one team responsible for evaluating the problem, developing the solution and managing execution. The result is clearer communication, faster decision-making and a more efficient path back to operation.

A recent solvent condenser project highlights the value of Ward’s approach. A facility requested assistance after discovering solvent had contaminated its shell-side cooling water system, creating a hazardous condition because the water contained enough solvent to become flammable. Initial expectations centered on repairing one exchanger. Pressure testing revealed a much larger issue. All three heat exchangers contained leaking tubes caused by pinholes and cracking. The damage made tube plugging impractical because too much performance would have been lost. At the same time, the facility needed to restart operations quickly while eliminating the safety concern. Working alongside plant personnel, engineers evaluated the process and completed a thermal analysis to determine the best solution. Rather than replacing three exchangers with similar equipment, the analysis showed that one properly sized exchanger could improve reliability and performance. Because engineering, fabrication and field services worked together under one coordinated plan, manufacturing began immediately. Within days, the replacement unit was ready for installation. Field crews removed the existing exchangers, modified the support structure, installed the larger vessel and completed the required piping changes. The entire project, from identifying the failed equipment to installing the redesigned system, was completed in less than one week.

That coordination becomes even more valuable during planned turnarounds. During another refinery project, a partial retube was performed on two large vertical heat exchangers that had experienced years of product buildup inside their tubes. Frequent hydroblasting restored performance but also damaged tubes, requiring many to be plugged to prevent cross-contamination.

While sourcing replacement tubes, not every tube could be obtained with a polished inside diameter within the outage schedule. Rather than delaying the project, the team installed one polished tube so the customer could monitor its performance over time and evaluate whether polished tubing should be specified during a future full retube.

Ward Vessel & Exchanger’s ability to combine engineering, fabrication and field services under one roof gives customers the flexibility to solve problems without managing multiple contractors. During the same turnaround, skilled heat exchanger technicians supported field crews while the customer expanded the scope to include ASME pressure vessel repairs. Because the expertise was already in place, the additional work was completed without extending the outage.

The phrase, "It’s not what we do but HOW we do it," reflects why Ward Vessel & Exchanger is a turnkey provider of choice, Ward is dedicated to understanding each customer’s process, engineering the right solution and executing every phase with a coordinated team. For facilities facing complex heat exchanger challenges, Ward’s value extends far beyond convenience. That approach allows projects to adapt quickly as field conditions change while maintaining quality and safety.

For more information, visit wardvesselandexchanger.com.