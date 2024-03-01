Entering the industrial complex as a newcomer, Matt Asmus brings with him the skills acquired through years of experience in the highly competitive telecommunications services field.

One year ago, Asmus purchased Bendco and Houston Pipe Benders (HPB). Both companies specialize in high-quality, custom pipe and structural steel bending. A few months later, all the employees and machinery from both companies were physically combined into one location in Pasadena, Texas, under the name Bendco HPB.

HPB started as a one-man operation in 1960, while Bendco began operations in 1981.

Bendco HPB’s Asmus focused on company’s geography, capabilities, ease of use Matt Asmus, CEO, Bendco Houston Pipe Benders

With Asmus at the helm, the company is poised to expand its unique pipe bending services in the energy-rich Gulf Coast region — after already performing projects on five continents.

Asmus emphasized that the company’s standout features lie in its geographical positioning — with the Gulf Coast in its backyard — and its exceptional capabilities.

Bendco HPB’s primary capability is what Asmus refers to as its "right now, right now" mantra. "We deal in complex products with stringent specifications that are needed on very aggressive timelines," he said.

Providing custom pipe bends needed during facility shutdowns, turnarounds or unscheduled outages is a large focus for Bendco HPB. "We need it yesterday is how we live every day," Asmus said.

Asmus and his team have refocused the company on customer touch points to ensure that it is "the easiest bending company in which to do business." Since Asmus’ arrival, the company has poured capital into the business, including upgrading the operational support systems as well as the modernization of the facility and the bending machines.

He explained that its ability to deliver product is paramount. Having critical spare parts for the company’s equipment is an absolute must. If a machine goes down, "you don’t have to wait six weeks for a part. This concept of high-level availability is something that I’ve brought to this business from my previous experience in telecom," Asmus said. He emphasized that the crucial aspect of his role is to guarantee the availability of resources, organizational structure and guidance necessary to deliver "perfect service" to clients.

The company’s capabilities also include bending structural steel on large infrastructure projects for bridges, stadiums and airports. Additionally, Bendco HPB performs work related to subsea, offshore, environmental, aerospace, maritime, defense, highway/tollway and theme parks.

Having completed a year in his position, Asmus has identified his primary goal: developing new leaders who will continue to drive improvements into the business. The company is focused on growing the business organically and has no plans to actively seek acquisitions. "However, if something shows up on the radar that is a good fit, we will certainly take a look at the opportunity."

Asmus highlighted his most significant lesson learned from his first year in the business: "Just because something didn’t work in the past doesn’t mean it can’t succeed at some point in the future."

On the lighter side, Asmus’ favorite quote from Henry Ford is: "Chop your own wood, and it will warm you twice." He said the quote is his favorite because it’s a simple lesson on the benefit of being hands on.

An interesting fact people may not know about Asmus is that he sailed as a guest on an aircraft carrier from Pearl Harbor to San Diego in 2015.

For more information, visit bendco.com or call (713) 473-1557.