Association looks to future to support industrial cleaning

Waterjetting and industrial cleaning are potentially high-hazard activities, and unfortunately, the industry continues to see incidents, near-misses and even fatalities. As the industry continues to develop improved work practices, new safety devices and PPE, and advanced automated tooling, it is critically important to stay educated and informed.

As the premier association serving industrial cleaning, WJTA provides many services to its members and the industry. WJTA best practices for waterjetting and vacuum loading are the primary reference document for the industry and are regularly reviewed by committees of subject matter experts from across industry and academia. The association is also active in distributing information to its members on safety alerts, new products, applications and research.

Asset owners -- the plants and facilities where contract cleaning activities are performed -- are one group of stakeholders increasingly seeing the benefits of participation in WJTA. WJTA's communications, committees and network of expertise offer asset owners a resource to rapidly develop organizational knowledge and learn from plants, contractors and manufacturers around the world. In order to properly permit and oversee industrial cleaning, it is essential to understand the current state of technology and best practices.

The industrial cleaning business landscape is challenging for contractors, with one of the greatest challenges being the costs to hire, train and retain operator personnel. In response to workforce development challenges and to help standardize entry-level training throughout the industry, WJTA has developed an entry-level training curriculum and certification for hydroblasting operators.

WJTA's operator certification program, which is set to launch in the Houston market and throughout the rest of the U.S. very soon, is an example of the power of cooperation through WJTA. The program was developed to provide consistency and to serve as a resource for smaller contractors who may lack the resources to maintain a high-level culture of safety and training.

By providing standard entry-level training and certification credentials, the program reduces expenses for contractors training new hires. For asset owners, requiring WJTA hydroblaster certification is a way to ensure contractor operators working in their facilities have undergone uniform instruction in WJTA's recommended practices and demonstrated knowledge and skills proficiency.

Looking forward to 2020, WJTA will continue to expand the hydroblast certification program nationwide while continuing its work on a training credential for operators of industrial vacuum equipment based on the association's Recommended Practices for the Use of Industrial Vacuum Equipment. Committees will also continue to work on reviewing the association's best practices recommendations and accompanying safety videos.

WJTA relies on the support and active involvement of its members. Membership at both the corporate and individual levels offers the opportunity to connect and be a part of the movement to create a safer and more productive industry.

For more information, visit www.wjta.org or call (314) 241-1445.