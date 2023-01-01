Asset integrity: Individual solutions, integrated concepts

To ensure that an industrial asset operates safely, efficiently and in compliance with regulations at every stage of its lifecycle, regularly scheduled monitoring and inspection is required.

Bilfinger can ensure not only the continued integrity of customer assets, but optimized plant performance through its fully integrated inspection services.

These fully integrated inspection services provide solutions to help companies achieve their asset integrity and reliability goals. The Bilfinger Inspection Concept (BIC) is a holistic framework for the delivery of transformational inspection services over the life of a company's assets. The BIC reduces interfaces and delivers fit-for-purpose, risk-based inspection, repair and maintenance strategies.

Bilfinger's multi-disciplined experts support all inspection requirements at every stage of the asset's life cycle, from fabrication through routine in-service inspection to decommissioning. Customers build a tailored program by selecting from comprehensive operative inspection services including initial assessments, access solutions, testing and inspections, integrity engineering, material technology, failure analysis and remedial maintenance.

Bilfinger's "Find & Fix" solution is a fully integrated methodology that rapidly reduces the number of defects and anomalies at customers' facilities. "Find & Fix" incorporates several key services, disciplines, fit-for-purpose technical solutions and processes into a single delivery model. This unique approach addresses a range of asset integrity issues including corrosion under insulation (CUI) and corrosion under pipe supports (CUPS), process pipework and structural inspections of gratings, walkways and topsides platforms.

Designed for scalability and flexibility, Bilfinger's proven service delivers reduced cost inspection, rope access, insulation and coating campaigns to customers regardless of location. Multi-disciplined, integrated teams maximize work scope efficiency and reduce crew sizes by up to 25% when compared to utilizing multiple contractors. A self-delivered, bundled execution approach yields cost savings ranging from 35-50%. Asset managers find peace of mind with a single point of contact, overseeing a cohesive team of subject matter experts working toward a common goal.

Bilfinger understands what is at stake, which is why it invests heavily in innovation and technology. Quick to recognize the value-added service that drones bring to the field, Bilfinger employs an expansive UAV fleet capable of producing ultrasonic thickness measurements and high-resolution digital and thermal imaging. Enhanced visual inspections are executed in complex environments, keeping workers out of harm's way and eliminating downtime. This, coupled with NDT-certified technicians who are also FAA-certified UAV pilots, gives its customers two-in-one technicians and instant savings to their bottom line. Bilfinger's drone services can also proactively survey for future work scopes, enabling efficient planning and anomaly identification.

When a company turns to Bilfinger, it gains a long-term partner dedicated to delivering safety, quality and execution excellence in support of the company's asset integrity objectives.

