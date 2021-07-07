Are your waste guidelines spurring growth in bio-dredging?

Dredging services are expected to increase 4 percent in 2021 to $4.2 billion, which is faster than the overall U.S. economy.

Since 2016, the market size of the dredging services industry in the U.S. has grown 2.8 percent per year. The dredging services industry is increasing faster than the specialist engineering, infrastructure and contractors sector as a whole, according to IBISWorld.

The emergence of environmental, social and governance reporting has led to a greater emphasis on sustainability. Standard dredging is becoming a much more understood and accepted method of supporting sustainability. Dredging and, more specifically, bio-dredging can eliminate waste, minimize environmental exposure and improve operational capacity. Bio-dredging helps accomplish safety and sustainability goals. As the dredging industry grows, the benefits of bio-dredging are growing as well.

Wastewater Specialties is perfectly positioned to handle the increase in dredging or offer an all-new, in-situ bio-dredging alternative. Wastewater Specialties has a proven program that eliminates operational shutdowns to maximize facility uptime. The company's process eliminates expensive disposal costs to reduce the overall project cost while also minimizing the liability of waste transportation. For example, on a recent job, Wastewater Specialties was able to reduce the waste cost from over $100 per cubic yard to under $20 per cubic yard, and reduce the liabilities of transportation and risk at the same time. Bio-dredging can also add pond capacity and retention time for processing.

When looking for ways to cut costs but maintain high levels of safety and quality, technology is most likely the competitive edge. Wastewater Specialties is on the cutting edge of advanced technology, allowing its teams to reduce personnel on-site while enabling cost efficiencies and safer work environments.

As Wastewater Specialties expands across the nation and adds resources, there are increased opportunities for facilities to work with a trusted company in more locations.

Wastewater Specialties is a leading industrial cleaning provider, mainly serving the Gulf Coast region. Wastewater Specialties' services include:

Industrial vacuuming.

Hydro-blasting.

Tank cleaning.

Chemical cleaning.

Wastewater remediation.

Other subspecialties.

Wastewater Specialties services many diverse end-markets, including refining, chemical, oil and gas midstream distribution, and power and utilities. Ask the team at Wastewater Specialties about how you can reduce safety risks and increase efficiencies at your facility or on your next project.