Aerospace innovation lands in Cincinnati with $18M expansion

For over 50 years, operators and decisionmakers have relied on a proven name in asset integrity to keep critical operations running safely and efficiently.

Now, Houston-based TEAM Inc. is elevating its legacy with a bold aerospace expansion in Cincinnati — setting new standards for safety, speed and precision.

The brand-new, 90,000-square-foot facility represents an $18 million investment in cutting-edge technology, expanded capacity and advanced testing services for aerospace operators across commercial, military and space applications. For TEAM Aerospace Solutions (TAS), it’s not just about more space — it’s about smarter solutions, faster turnaround and deeper technical partnerships.

Comprehensive aerospace testing all under one roof

At the heart of the Cincinnati expansion are fully modernized metallurgical and mechanical laboratories designed to meet the most demanding industry standards. From tensile testing and metallurgical specimen preparation to advanced hardness evaluations and microstructure characterization, TEAM’s labs are equipped to deliver precise, accredited results that operators can trust. The new mechanical lab features state-of-the-art tensile machines, low-stress grinding and polishing, and Haas lathe capabilities — ensuring exacting prep and testing for critical components.

Beyond the labs, TAS brings world-class NDT capabilities under one roof. Operators count on TEAM for ultrasonic inspections, radiography, eddy current, fluorescent penetrant and magnetic particle testing — all performed with a rigorous commitment to safety and quality that’s reflected in every certification issued. Through TEAM’s integrated Field Service Management system, clients receive live updates and clear reporting throughout the entire testing process.

Chemical processing lines further extend TEAM’s reach in advanced aerospace support, with six lines and 90 tanks dedicated to treatments like blue etch anodize, titanium cleaning, strip lines and complex alkaline processes. TEAM’s aerospace experts handle current engine lines ranging from the GE CF6-80 and LEAP-1B to specialized applications for defense and next-generation space vehicles.

Scaling up to meet tomorrow’s demands

This investment in Cincinnati triples TEAM’s aerospace parts capacity and positions TAS to continue meeting tight turn times while delivering customized solutions that address the real-world challenges operators face every day. Backed by a legacy of more than 30 years in aerospace — and a century of engineering innovation — TAS remains the trusted partner for conventional and advanced processes on new and MRO parts alike.

From commercial airliners and military jets to pioneering space programs, TEAM’s expansion ensures operators have the confidence that their components will perform safely and reliably under the harshest conditions.

For more information, visit info. teaminc.com/aerospace_bic_25.