Advantages of utilizing an applied engineering wastewater company

Industrial wastewater presents many challenges: aging infrastructure, energy efficiency demands, large plant flows exceeding capacity, strict effluent regulations, a limited workforce and aging equipment nearing the end of its lifecycle.

The best solution is not a one-size-fits-all approach. What works for one site may not necessarily work for another — even in the same industry.

Since 1969, Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc., an applied engineering company, has specialized in customized water and wastewater solutions for industrial sectors.

When considering aeration and mixing process design services and equipment, it is important to understand the needs of O&G, petrochemical, chemical, nuclear, heavy power, pulp and paper, food and beverage, rendering and landfill leachate industries. Innovation is a cornerstone of Aqua-Aerobic, with more than 70 patents, onsite test tanks and a commitment to reinvesting 10% of annual profits into R&D.

One of the advantages of aeration and mixing equipment is adaptability. The Aqua-Jet Surface Aerator has the flexibility to perform in applications such as lagoons, aerobic digesters, sludge holding tanks and pre-equalization or post-equalization tanks. The Aqua-Jet Surface Aerator has the versatility to not only be used for cooling and evaporation but for algae control as well. In many cases, the Aqua-Jet can be installed wet without disrupting the biological process. Unlike other aeration equipment that requires permanent structures and significant capital investment, the Aqua-Jet does not require alterations to existing basins.

From a mechanical standpoint, it operates with exceptional simplicity. The Aqua-Jet aerator features a vertical power section with an Endura Series one-piece shaft motor that doesn’t require regreasing for the first three years. The motors have been designed to Aqua-Aerobic’s specifications through its manufacturers for more than 50 years. The float assembly is available with either a stainless steel or fiberglass float. The units range in size from 1 to 100 horsepower, with specialized accessories based on the needs of the site such as shallow basins, deep tanks, hatched basins, containment of spray or odors and cooling and evaporation applications.

The company has several mooring options available based on the requirements of the site and application. The most economical option is cable mooring, which requires little water fluctuation. Another mooring option available is the pivot arm. With deep tanks and large water fluctuations, the pivot arm mooring may be the right choice. Depending on the depth of the tank during dewatering, these units can sit on the basin floor. Another option is restrain mooring — 2-post and 3-post. The aerator travels on the restrained mooring frame with the water fluctuation.

In addition to the Aqua-Jet surface aerator, Aqua-Aerobic Systems has several other aeration and mixing products in its portfolio: the OxyStar Aspirator Aerator for directional aeration and mixing, the TurboStar Directional Mixer, the Aqua-DDM Mixer and the OxyMix Pure Oxygen Mixer — independent aeration and mixing in one unit.

For more information, contact Loryn Martin at lmartin@aquaaerobic.com or call (815) 639-4553.