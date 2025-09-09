Advantages of magnetic level indicators over sight glasses

When it comes to measuring liquid levels in industrial applications, there are numerous technologies available.

Magnetic level indicators (MLIs) stand out for their unique combination of reliability, simplicity and safety. Sight glasses, also known as gauge glasses, are a traditional method for monitoring liquid levels in tanks. Despite their long-standing use, they come with several significant drawbacks.

Fogging and fouling

One of the primary issues with sight glasses is their tendency to fog up or become obscured by internal condensation and fouling. In environments with high humidity or fluctuating temperatures, condensation can form on the glass, making it difficult to read the liquid level accurately.

In processes involving viscous or sticky fluids, residues can adhere to the glass surface. This hampers operational efficiency and poses safety risks, as operators may be unable to make accurate assessments in critical situations.

Fragility, breakages and maintenance challenges

Sight glasses are inherently fragile due to their glass construction. In industrial settings where equipment is subject to vibrations, impacts or harsh handling, the risk of breakage is a constant concern. A broken sight glass can lead to dangerous spills, exposure to hazardous materials and unplanned downtime. Replacing a fractured sight glass can be time-consuming and costly, especially in high-pressure or high-temperature applications where special materials and designs are required.

Maintaining and cleaning sight glasses can be labor-intensive. Regular cleaning is necessary to maintain visibility, but this often requires shutdowns or at least partial disassembly of the equipment.

Sight glasses can also be difficult to read in low-light conditions, which are common in many industrial environments. While additional lighting can be installed, this adds to the complexity and cost of the system. Sight glasses have been a staple in level measurement for many years, but despite their saturation in the industry, sight glasses’ long-standing issues mean a better solution is desperately needed. That’s where MLIs come in, tackling the many limitations of sight glasses head-on.

MLIs offer reliability and durability

One of the benefits of using MLIs is their robust construction, which makes them highly reliable and durable. Unlike electronic sensors that can be prone to malfunction in harsh environments, MLIs are designed to withstand extreme conditions like high temperatures, high pressure and corrosive substances. This durability ensures long-term, trouble-free operation, reducing the need for frequent maintenance and replacements.

Clear and immediate visual indication

MLIs provide a clear, immediate visual indication of liquid levels, which is incredibly valuable for onsite operators. The VEGA indicator features a series of bright, yellow colored flags that change position in response to the liquid level inside the tank. This visual representation is easy to read from a distance, even in low-light conditions, ensuring that operators can quickly and accurately assess the level at a glance.

No power requirement

MLIs do not require an external power source to operate. This makes them an excellent choice for remote or hazardous locations where power availability may be an issue. MLIs are mechanical by design, eliminating the risk of electrical failures, a critical factor in ensuring safety and reliability.

Maintenance-friendly

MLIs are designed with simplicity in mind, making them easy to maintain. There are no complex electronic components that require specialized knowledge or tools to service. Routine maintenance is straightforward, often involving nothing more than a visual inspection and occasional cleaning.

The bottom line — simplicity in design means lower operating costs and less downtime.

