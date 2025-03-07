Advancing emission standards with innovative gasket technology

Metallic gaskets are one of the most important aspects of lowering fugitive emissions, therefore the necessity to innovate this specialty product is prudent.

Over the last decade, downstream plants have been running at increasingly higher pressures and temperatures while trying to meet or exceed lower fugitive emission goals. At the same time, piping, vessel and heat exchanger manufacturers are designing equipment to meet these demands, but the gaskets specified in these new designs are existing technology.

This results in a conundrum that requires the conventional gasket to meet lower leakage rates while working in more complex temperature/pressure applications. These applications often involve fluctuating pressure and temperature cycles, which demand a more intricate examination of the types of gaskets specified and whether the gaskets are up to the task.

Gasket supplier 3S realized this issue and set about developing a new gasket that would seal better while offering a greater recovery system resulting in lower fugitive emissions. Our answer is the newly developed and engineered Extra Recovery Gasket (XRG), which is a game changer for companies seeking to exceed this new demand and evolve.

Gaskets are an essential part of a complete operating system and serve one purpose: to seal and prevent leaks. Gaskets are installed in piping, vessels and heat exchangers, or anywhere there is a bolted flange joint. Not all gaskets are the same, so each process and application requires its own unique gasket. Consequently, the one thing that all gaskets have in common is that they compress and recover to some extent.

The 3S technical team hypothesized that the conventional gasket would not recover enough to maintain a tight seal. The team then conducted an extensive and comprehensive study on existing semi-metallic gaskets in high temperature and pressure cycling environments to understand their performance. It was found that improvements could be made to ensure a tight seal is maintained in the bolted flange joint when confronted with fluctuating pressure and temperature applications.

In these applications, there is increased expansion and contraction in the bolted flange joints that need compensation from the gasket. For example, if a gasket is assembled correctly and sufficient stress is applied during bolt-up, it will create a seal in the initial temperature increase. Subsequently, when the temperature is reduced the parts contract, which often leads to stress loss and questions regarding whether a conventional gasket can recover enough to compensate for the load loss.

Conversely, equipment is being operated at higher pressures as well; with a higher hydrostatic end, forces are seen on the bolted flange joint. The study conveyed what was already hypothesized, so the technical team knew it could ensure greater recovery, but the gasket would need a new paradigm. The team went to work.

Through two years of testing multiple metallic core designs, the XRG was born. The objective of the XRG development was to create a gasket that has higher compression and recovery compared to other gasket types. After conducting the study on other gaskets available, the team observed that the compression, recovery and leak rates altered at different operating temperatures — properties became worse as the temperature increased.

The second objective was to design and manufacture a gasket that would yield a greater recovery and perform the same at any operating temperature. The high-stress points on the surface of the XRG’s metallic core create a tight seal at all operating temperatures and pressures. The unique offset profile allows for the compression and recovery needed to maintain a tight seal and lower fugitive emissions. This innovation, coupled with 3S’ expert manufacturing capability, is produced exclusively at the Houston facility and is available for immediate shipping to client specifications.

The XRG was launched in 2020 and is recommended for companies looking to reduce fugitive emissions. The XRG could be the answer to quandaries related to new processes and new fugitive emission goals.

For more information, visit 3sgaskets.com, email robert.taylor@3sgaskets.com or call (832) 406-7358.