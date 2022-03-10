Achieve maximum uptime with the right rental equipment

Uptime is the cornerstone of every successful refinery, chemical and energy provider. Whether it's responding to equipment failure or scheduled maintenance to keep things running smoothly during peak production seasons, preparation is critical for maximizing uptime.

One of the best ways to prepare for the spring and fall turnaround seasons is by having partnerships in place that you can count on. That's where SPX FLOW comes in. From bolting equipment calibrated to precise specifications to the clean, dry air necessary for efficient operations, SPX FLOW is a trusted leader for quality rental equipment that keeps operations across the globe running smoothly. Whether the need is for planned or unplanned events, SPX FLOW's goal is maximum uptime.

This commitment to uptime is why SPX FLOW is well-positioned to serve the energy sector during spring and fall maintenance turnarounds. It's a commitment that starts with quality products.

SPX FLOW's Hankison® air treatment systems are an integral part of prominent manufacturing plants around the world for a reason: quality. It's quality that has been established and reinforced across 80 years of serving the manufacturing sector. Because SPX FLOW knows firsthand that not every scenario calls for permanent, on-site air dryers, the company offers a range of rental equipment as solutions. From its popular desiccant air dryers and 1,600-cubic-feet-per-minute air compressors for the oil-free market to deliquescent and refrigerated dryers, SPX FLOW's rental assets keep the lines moving.

SPX FLOW maintains a global rental fleet of Bolting Systems® of low clearance and square drive torque wrenches, as well as spring return tensioners in a range of sizes. This equipment is built on precision, dependability and quality. SPX FLOW's rapid response approach to rentals is what sets the company apart, and its commitment to 24/7 responsiveness is why customers keep calling back.

From a foundation of quality, SPX FLOW has built a culture of service and readiness. This service and readiness is apparent by how prepared the company is to serve the Gulf Coast states during turnarounds. Starting with one of the largest desiccant air dryer and bolting equipment fleets in North America, SPX FLOW has locations in Pasadena and Corpus Christi, Texas, and Gonzales, Louisiana, where the company can provide rapid deployment of quality rental assets throughout the region. Combine this readiness with a promise of 24/7 responsiveness, and SPX FLOW is that partner you can count on.

Uptime is SPX FLOW's edge, and maximum uptime means being prepared ahead of time.

SPX FLOW's Solution Makers are standing by 24/7 throughout Texas and Louisiana to talk about how they can help you achieve maximum uptime during turnarounds in 2022, beginning this spring. Day or night, weekends and holidays, you will always be able to connect with a real person who will get you what you need quickly.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX FLOW's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets.

For more information about SPX FLOW's Bolting Systems, call (713) 472-2500. For more information about SPX FLOW's Hankison, call (800) 379-3711.