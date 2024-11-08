Achieve excellence with climate control and rapid response

Establishing control before assuming is essential in the fast-paced industrial sector.

With a track record of successfully completing tens of thousands of projects, DeHumidification Technologies (DH Tech) has demonstrated that crafting the perfect environment for any endeavor is entirely achievable.

DH Tech is a temporary climate-control company specializing in humidity and temperature management. The company provides equipment and services for blasting and coating tanks, as well as other confined spaces in sectors such as petrochemical, marine, power and municipal markets. Known for its expertise in maintaining safe and cool temperatures in confined spaces, DH Tech offers rental options on both a short-term and long-term basis to support successful projects.

With one of the largest selections of desiccant and refrigerant dehumidification equipment, along with electric and indirect-fired diesel heaters, DH Tech is equipped to tackle any challenge. Utilizing precise psychometrics, material density data and an understanding of ambient conditions, the company can effectively manage a variety of projects.

Co-owner Brian Battle emphasizes that one of DH Tech’s core strengths is its responsiveness. The company can deliver equipment within hours of a customer’s request, thanks in part to the extensive training of its technicians, who are proficient in operating all of the company’s equipment. Since DH Tech manufactures much of its own gear, technicians receive training during the equipment-building phase, ensuring they are well-prepared.

According to Battle, DH Tech is committed to preventing problems before they arise. The company services its equipment after every job and conducts thorough inspections to ensure that everything is in perfect working order before any piece leaves the shop. DH Tech consistently goes above and beyond for its customers. Battle recalls one instance where the company utilized an alternative fuel source, saving a client tens of thousands of dollars. "We always place serving the customer above all else and will continue to do so," Battle said. "We also enjoy seeing employees flourish and grow within the company. We have a great team, and our company’s growth has created opportunities for them to grow as well. We take pride in the emergency services we provide, and we can send our equipment or technicians directly to their project within hours.

"Also, with our internal trucking fleet, we are able to move the majority of our equipment ourselves instead of using logistical carriers. By doing this, we cut the freight costs instead of utilizing third-party logistical companies and we can control when we get there," Battle added.

Dehumidification is crucial for mitigating the negative effects of unpredictable weather. DH Tech’s equipment helps maintain optimal conditions in space, leading to several significant benefits. These include creating ideal conditions for coating applications, accelerating project timelines, enhancing the durability and cost-effectiveness of coating systems, and ensuring compliance with OSHA safety regulations.

DH Tech sets up its equipment onsite to ensure the best conditions for each project and, if needed, remains until the job is complete. The company’s innovative techniques, top-tier equipment, and extensive knowledge stem from over 100 years of hands-on experience, complemented by reliable 24/7/365 service. This commitment enables customers to achieve successful projects on time and within budget.

Co-owner Ken Armstrong notes that one of DH Tech’s key competitive advantages is its substantial reinvestment in both its fleet and personnel. "We continue to build new desiccant and refrigerant dehumidifiers, as well as electric, diesel, propane and natural gas heaters," Armstrong said. "We have developed and built units for cooling, heating and dehumidifying to control temperature and humidity in everything from storage tanks, reactors, buildings and control rooms to underground piping, temporary containments or enclosures and lunch tents. We have also dedicated resources to develop new technology for our industry and to better serve our customers."

For more information, visit rentdh.com or call (866) RENT-DHT [736-8348].