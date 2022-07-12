A secret to refinery expansion success

Expanding a refinery is no easy task.

Expansion projects usually start out with a set of primary goals, but can quickly become an evolving beast with an expectation to be somehow better off on the other side — increased revenue, boosted efficiency and so forth. In recent years, with the evolution of the technology used in resources critical for projects like these, the team at Industrial Tents and Lodging Solutions noticed the most successful refinery expansions had one key element in common: temporary fabric structures.

As project timelines and needs are ever changing, using temporary fabric structures are ideal short- and long-term options to fit any project’s specifications. With this vital resource, you are more likely to experience a successful expansion, greatly increase productivity and worker retention, and improve overall business development.

Other benefits include:

Quick installs and prompt removals so that space is only taken up while in use.

Easy to be cleared following project completion and utilized for other needs.

Customizable, based on your project’s ever-changing demands.

Planning for temporary structures that will give you the durability, flexibility and versatility that plant expansions need — without the stress of major upfront costs — can be daunting. From equipment storage areas to workforce tents, there are many ways a temporary structure can help keep your project from failing.

Before you choose storage, tents and crews, it’s best to thoroughly research and map out each job that will be needed for your expansion to be successful, especially including contingencies. It’s crucial to understand what you need, your budget, timeframe, project purpose and an in-depth strategy for how to resolve any issues you may soon face.

There are a few things to keep in mind as you plan:

Use temporary structures for your warehouses: Efficiently organize your inventory by making the best use of your temporary available space. Also, remember to make your products easy to find and readily retrievable.

Include turnkey amenities: Consider mobile food services, showers and restrooms, and full-service laundry facilities for your expansion needs. These solutions give workers the conveniences they need to perform their jobs well, benefiting your overall operations.

Get blast-resistant tents for easy meals: Use blast-resistant temporary tents, equipped with various amenities, to help feed your crew. Easily add HVAC systems for climate control, as well as lighting, electricity and more.

