A new hub for advanced axial fan manufacturing in Houston

In the heart of Texas, a new chapter in industrial innovation is taking shape.

As the demand for energy-efficient cooling and ventilation solutions continues to grow across North America, the Gulf Coast is emerging as a key hub for advanced manufacturing. Now, a newly opened production facility in Houston is poised to play a pivotal role in meeting that demand — bringing cutting-edge engineering closer to the customers who need it most. Behind this effort is Cofimco, a global leader in high-performance axial fan technology, making its first major manufacturing investment on U.S. soil. The new facility is designed to serve customers across the region with enhanced availability, improved reliability and stronger local support.

Powering global growth through innovation

Founded in Pombia, Italy in 1975, Cofimco has been at the forefront of axial fan innovation for five decades, with renowned technologies including extruded aluminum and pultruded fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) fans, the patented Tandem® blade system — known for its unique power-saving characteristics — and the ProSilenX® ultralow noise series.

In recent years, Cofimco has expanded its global footprint through targeted R&D investment and, most recently, the acquisition of IVI Fans, announced just weeks ago. The acquisition of IVI Fans strengthens Cofimco’s global network, complementing its existing Italian operations and accelerating growth in North America and Asia. This strategic move not only enhances product synergies but also unlocks new opportunities in industrial cooling and infrastructure markets worldwide.

Advanced manufacturing, built from the ground up

Purpose-built from the ground up, the new Houston facility has been designed to reflect Cofimco’s commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and sustainability. Equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure tailored to produce high-efficiency axial fans — including extruded aluminum, pultruded FRP and electronically commutated (EC) fan lines — the site expands Cofimco’s global manufacturing network alongside its existing facilities in Europe and Asia.

"Our new Houston facility represents a major step forward in our North American growth strategy," said Andreas Coumnas, CEO of Cofimco. "Designed and built from scratch, it allows us to deliver industry leading axial fan solutions with unmatched responsiveness and adaptability. We’re proud to bring Cofimco’s legacy of innovation and quality closer to our U.S. customers."

A new hub for advanced axial fan manufacturing in Houston

Proven technologies, measured savings

A prime example of this innovation is Cofimco’s EC fan line, which integrates high efficiency aluminum blade profiles, variable speed control and energy-efficient EC motors into an industrial grade design. These fans deliver superior performance for critical applications such as data centers, industrial cooling, carbon capture and other energy intensive environments, with unsurpassed reliability and durability.

Unrivaled features and advancements

This new generation fan, compared to the leading competitors, was designed to be superior in several key parameters:

Improved performance and efficiency

Reduced sound emission

High quality level

Lower price

Versatility

Fast production and short delivery lead time

Engineered to meet diverse customer needs

Fan sizes are offered, ranging in diameter from 2 feet to 40 feet, suitable for almost any application, including:

Air cooled heat exchangers

Air cooled condensers

Wet cooling towers

Radiators

Ventilation

Leading the market with proven performance and quality

Through ongoing expansion, Cofimco offers one of the world’s most extensive ranges of axial fans, engineered for the most demanding industrial applications. Its deep expertise and global footprint enable the company to provide expert guidance and exceptional customer service. Over time, Cofimco has become synonymous with quality, innovation and manufacturing excellence. The company’s growth is driven by a commitment to delivering advanced, competitive products that meet evolving market needs.

Cofimco’s proprietary Tandem® blade system continues to set benchmarks in aerodynamic efficiency, offering significant energy savings across high-load installations, while minimizing the acoustic noise profile. By optimizing blade geometry and airflow behavior, the Tandem® configuration allows for enhanced pressure stability and lower operating costs — making it ideal for both retrofits and new system designs in demanding industrial and HVAC applications.

Strengthening supply, standards and reach across the Americas

Mirroring Cofimco’s flagship Pombia plant — which holds ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 certifications — the Houston facility will comply with all applicable North American design, quality and safety standards. The new plants will incorporate test facilities and advanced finite element analysis and computational fluid dynamic capabilities to supplement Cofimco’s robust R&D department in Pombia, which includes the largest and most advanced axial fan test facility on the globe.

With growing demand for energy efficient cooling technologies across the U.S., Cofimco’s new Houston facility establishes a robust national manufacturing hub. Strategically located, the plant enhances Cofimco’s ability to serve customers coast-to-coast — from major industrial centers in the Northeast and Midwest to mission-critical installations in the South and West.

The facility also strengthens Cofimco’s reach across the Americas, supporting key markets throughout Canada, the U.S. and Latin America. Houston’s world-class infrastructure, skilled labor force and access to global trade routes make it an ideal anchor for serving a diverse and growing customer base across multiple sectors.

For more information, visit cofimco.com or call (281) 473-9010.