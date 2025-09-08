A must-attend gathering for the industrial cleaning industry

Excitement is high for the WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) Conference & Expo taking place November 5-7 in New Orleans.

Now held biennially, the 2025 event is a must-attend opportunity to experience the latest advancements in industrial cleaning and connect with leaders from across the sector.

For more than 40 years, WJTA has developed the best practices and operator training that define professional waterjetting and vacuum work, and the association’s training and certification program is expanding throughout North America.

The association’s 2025 event unites all industry stakeholders, beginning with a daylong short course on November 5 covering waterjet technology basics, applications, equipment and safety, with in-depth treatments of key areas.

On November 6, the main program begins with a keynote presentation and a newly introduced awards ceremony. This new format will introduce WJTA’s initiatives and strategic direction to members and nonmembers alike and offer the opportunity to share feedback on the direction of the association and industry.

The awards ceremony honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to the association and industry. The technical program runs throughout the event on November 6-7 with a program of boot camp sessions offering practical insights for all attendees, as well as research and whitepapers from industry and academia. A dedicated asset owner session track brings a program designed specifically for facilities outsourcing industrial cleaning work to achieve better outcomes by effectively permitting and managing the cleaning process.

The exhibition hall opens both days with booths and heavy equipment displays from a wide variety of suppliers and contractors. Live demonstrations are a highlight of the program, offering the chance to see heavy equipment operated live and at high pressure.

Advances in automation and controls, high-pressure pump technology, PPE, water conservation, new applications and much more will be on display for attendees to explore while expanding their network of solution providers that can help address cleaning challenges down the road.

With high-level attendees, a world-class technical program, and cutting-edge innovations on display, the WJTA Conference & Expo is a must-attend event for industrial cleaning professionals from across the globe. The 2025 program brings together service providers, asset owners, engineers, suppliers, staffing firms and academics for hands-on learning, strategic networking and exposure to the latest tools and trends.

Whether you’re aiming to build your workforce, adopt advanced technologies or enhance compliance and safety practices, this forward-looking event offers valuable insights and meaningful connections that drive realworld results.

For more information, visit wjtaexpo.com.