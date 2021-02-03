A leader in concrete cutting, removal services

Founded in 1957 in Irvine, California, Penhall Company has built a worldclass reputation as a leader in the concrete solutions industry committed to the execution of safe, quality and innovative concrete solution services.

Greg Rice, president and CEO of Penhall Company.

Penhall has fostered a deep commitment to safety and training. Whether coring holes in elevated slab or breaking concrete on bridges, all safety processes and procedures must be impeccable. Roger Raney, vice president of Health, Safety, Environmental and Training, commented, "We continue to strengthen our safety culture by investing in our Operate Safe Training Program. Our program is designed to take a new employee through a progressive learning and qualification process to perform each job safely and productively."

At Penhall, all team members are safety leaders and proactively address job hazards at the sales, planning and execution phases. A "Speak Up for Safety" intervention culture and Stop Work Authority reduce risk and prevent events for customers and employees.

Diamond services such as core drill, flat saw, wall saw, wire saw and hand saw are delivered by highly trained technicians who are equipped with one of Penhall's more than 750 service trucks outfitted with a wide range of tools to complete any job.

Penhall was ranked No. 3 in the Top 600 for Demolition and Wrecking by Engineering News-Record in 2020. The versatile, highly skilled team uses the most advanced technologies, from robotics to excavators to skid-steer loaders. For projects that require specialized concrete breaking and removal, Penhall has the equipment and expertise to get the job done safely, on time and on budget.

Penhall Technologies, a division of Penhall Company, is dedicated to specialty technology solutions, offering ground-penetrating radar (GPR), digital X-ray imaging, utility locating and structural reinforcement with fiber-reinforced polymer.

Detecting structural reinforcements in concrete with GPR before cutting or locating utilities under concrete slabs or in soils before excavating can mitigate risk of injury and project delays. When cutting or coring in highly congested areas, digital X-ray imaging provides customers with a clear, accurate image of any hazards embedded in concrete.

Penhall also applies fiber-reinforced polymers (FRP) for structural reinforcement. FRP may be used to increase the strength of slabs, openings, beams, walls, columns, silos, piles and pier caps. FRP may also be applied to strengthen reinforced concrete and pre-stressed/post-tensioned concrete, steel, masonry and timber.

Greg Rice, CEO and president, added, "The key to Penhall's long-term success has been and will continue to be our loyal, hardworking people. The heart of our folks, the depth of their experience, and the desire to provide safe, quality services at the highest level to our customers is what differentiates Penhall Company from others in our industry."

With over 30 branches and 1,300 professionals in the U.S. and Canada, Penhall Company is the right choice for concrete solution services.

For more information, visit www.penhall.com or call 1-800-PENHALL [736-4255].