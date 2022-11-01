A complete solution for heater integrity optimization

Tube damage mechanisms, such as creep, corrosion and erosion are an ever-present danger to heater efficiency and performance.

The same is true for other issues that can impact heater operation, like bulged tubes, internal tube fouling, flame impingement, and more.

The aforementioned concerns cost companies time and money. Unexpected tube failures lead to unexpected disruptions, which in turn can lead to millions of dollars in lost production and expensive repairs.

Heater Integrity Optimization, as provided by Quest Integrity, is an all-in-one integrated solution designed to address these concerns and restore your heater to peak performance. Using an Integrity Optimization Study, Advanced Decoking and Cleanliness Verification, FTIS™ (Furnace Tube Inspection System) smart pigging technology, and Fitness-for-Service and Remaining Life Assessment, can maximize heater uptime, mitigate risk and reach higher levels of production and profitability.

The Process

An Integrity Optimization Study begins the heater optimization process via an on-site diagnostic assessment. This identifies essential elements for achieving optimal heater performance and reliability.

Advanced Decoking and Cleanliness Verification uses state-of-the-art pumping trucks, mechanical cleaning pigs and ultrasonic-based (UT) technology to effectively remove internal fouling from tube walls, reduce cleaning times, prevent damage from overcleaning and provide insights on fouling formations for improved heat transfer and thermal efficiency.

FTIS is a high-resolution ultrasonic in-line inspection technology that detects and measures damage such as internal and external corrosion, erosion, pitting and fretting as well as deformations such as bulging, swelling, denting and ovality in numerous fired heater piping configurations.

Inspection data from the FTIS service is used along with heater design and operating parameters to conduct a Fitness-for-Service and Remaining Life Assessment following the API 579-1 Standard. This service helps ensure coil integrity during the next operating period and assists with future maintenance planning.

Conclusion

A fully integrated heater optimization solution offers a sensible strategy for managing the reliability and long-term performance of a heater. You'll get maximized uptime and production from your heater by achieving the desired temperatures, pressures, and energy efficiency levels. In addition, the chances of costly upsets are minimized, as is potential harm to personnel, equipment, and the environment.

Quest Integrity combines state-of-the-art technology with advanced engineering and world-class software tools to unlock the full potential of your assets. With its decades of asset integrity and reliability management experience, there's no better choice for achieving optimal performance and improved longevity from your heater.

Learn more about Quest's fully integrated heater optimization solution by visiting us today at info.questintegrity.com/heaterop.