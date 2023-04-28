A clear leader in air and filtration execution for O&G sector

Most companies attribute much of their success to loyal customers.

In the case of Sparkling Clear Industries (SCI), that loyalty dates back to its inception over 37 years ago. With the help of its customers, SCI has been able to make the transformation from a small business to a leading provider of industrial air and liquid filtration solutions — all the while developing and maintaining trusted relationships through its exceptional customer service. During this transformation, SCI has welcomed the opportunity to work on larger projects with numerous major Gulf Coast refineries and petrochemical plants.

In the latter half of 2022, SCI was contracted by a Gulf Coast refinery to manage and oversee the field assembly and installation of proprietary vessel internals, coupled with the loading of multiple media to exacting levels and volumes. In order to meet the necessary bed depths, the SCI team was required to load and level each media and flush each cell, which, in turn, resulted in the need for multiple technicians to execute a confined-space entry.

The refinery’s raw water unit consisted of four 12 feet by 50 feet vessels with five cells per vessel, totaling 20 cells in need of their own internal parts and media. As a premier one-stop filtration service provider, SCI took on several responsibilities to safely execute turnkey solutions for total client satisfaction. These responsibilities included overseeing and managing a 12-man team, pre-turnaround inventory management, safety tailgate meetings and obtaining daily permits necessary to meet customer expectations. SCI successfully managed the entire onsite project and ensured the customer’s management of change process was strictly adhered to, with safety being the top priority.

SCI was not only able to meet, but exceed the needs and requirements of the customer and is available to do the same for others. Its approach to customers is to be a reliable resource for everything related to liquid and air filtration and bulk filtration media. The company is committed to understanding the unique industrial challenges customers face and providing custom services to help overcome them.

Since 1985, SCI has expanded its services to meet the growing demands of its customers. In doing so, it has been able to deliver high-quality filtration solutions to Gulf Coast industries. SCI offers the following products and services:

Liquid and air filtration

Rental fleet — housings, media filters, carbon, softeners, RO, DI

Reverse osmosis

Deionization

Water softeners

Activated carbon filters

Iron removal filters

Process filtration cartridges and bag filters

Housings and pressure vessels

Sand and multimedia filters

Dust collecting cartridges, sleeves and cages

Pumps

AOD air operated diaphragm pumps

Centrifugal pumps

Metering/dosing chemical pumps

Booster pumps

Transfer pumps

Bulk filtration media

Sand/gravel/garnet/anthracite/clay

Support balls ceramic/alumina

Ion exchange resins

Activated alumina/desiccants

Activated carbon, liquid and vapor

Diatomaceous earth

Molecular sieve

Salt for water removal in hydrocarbons

Salt for water softeners

With in-house knowledge and experience, SCI is confident it can help customers stay productive and within budget during their toughest challenges. Most of the listed items are in stock at SCI’s Houston and Clute, Texas, warehouses for quick delivery.

For more information, visit sparklingclear.com, email info@sparklingclear.com or call (713) 956-8900 (Houston) or (979) 265-6555 (Clute)