5 reasons to reconsider your industrial cleaning provider

Providing offsite ultrasonic cleaning services across the U.S., Blackhawk Industrial Group is stepping up to overcome today’s petrochemical manufacturing challenges by using only the latest and most effective industrial cleaning equipment and technologies.

As manufacturers are faced with cleaning challenges that often cannot be resolved by using conventional cleaning applications and methods, Blackhawk utilizes the mechanical cleaning solution on the forefront of technological achievement: ultrasonic cleaning. The following are five reasons to consider enlisting Blackhawk Industrial Group for efficient cleaning results:

The gold standard in service

Industry demand for expanded support and flexibility in cleaning applications is higher than ever before as feedstocks change in response to renewable technologies. By offering a superior, innovative alternative to conventional industrial cleaning, Blackhawk has established a reputation as the gold standard. Blackhawk’s innovation and use of patented technologies have consistently proven reliable in restoring critical assets to performance levels which conventional cleaning cannot achieve.

One size does not fit all

Blackhawk’s advanced heat exchanger cleaning products and services are tailored to site-specific needs. Customized techniques ensure consistent premium support, whether performing routine maintenance or addressing a complex operation requiring multiple cleaning applications. Tailored cleaning solutions allow the customers to eliminate unnecessary expenses often associated with conventional industrial cleaning.

Quality and technique: A winning pair

Blackhawk consistently employs practices that reduce downtime through efficiency and cleanliness. Its methods not only reduce energy demand and carbon footprint by reducing emissions, but also extend unit runtime and the life of the critical components and process equipment. Blackhawk’s ultrasonic capabilities enable customers to take advantage of the many value-added elements that its cleaning services provide.

Managing ESG that is workable for everyone

Blackhawk prioritizes its obligation to contribute to a safer and more environmentally friendly planet by applying green technologies to its environmentally conscience operations. Its water conservation efforts utilizing ultrasonic cleaning methods reduce water consumption, resulting in less than 90% wastewater generation. This watchdog attitude is also reflected in Blackhawk’s pledge to safety by reducing risk to personnel.

People make the difference

Overall, Blackhawk Industrial Group provides customers with world class service by combining the right people for the job with the right technology for the project. For Blackhawk partners and associates alike, one point of pride stands above the rest for the company: its commitment to U.S. Veterans. As a veteran himself, Lonnie Smith, managing partner at Blackhawk Industrial, believes in supporting and promoting veterans who sacrificed for their country. Blackhawk not only employees many veterans, but purposefully seeks out veterans when hiring for new positions. In this spirit, Blackhawk demonstrates that it is big enough to serve, but small enough to care.

For more information, visit blackhawkgrp.com or call (225) 319-7017.