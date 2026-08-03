A 360° approach to lasting asset integrity

The cheapest repair in refining and petrochemical operations is always the one scheduled.

Emergency mobilizations, unplanned shutdowns and post-storm remediation cost far more than proactive maintenance. And when each phase is layered into a larger asset integrity strategy by the same unified team, the benefits pay dividends.

Advanced drone and robotics technology enable more thorough and documented inspections, leading to more effective repairs. Heat treatment following routine fixes ensures assets hold up under all conditions. Better data recorded through every maintenance stage minimizes risk and automates maintenance schedules.

Know what to expect. Every integrity program starts with accurate condition data. Drone-based aerial surveys, advanced NDT methods and tank and vessel inspections surface what walkthroughs miss: corrosion, wall loss, insulation failures and structural weak points that storm forces will exploit. Riskranked findings give maintenance teams a defensible priority list before the weather makes prioritization irrelevant.

Find what’s slipping through the cracks. Structural condition is only half the picture. Optical gas imaging surveys and LDAR programs identify fugitive emissions and leak sources that standard inspection methods aren’t designed to catch. GPStagged, cloud-logged results ensure every finding is documented and traceable before it becomes a regulatory conversation.

Fix assets while conditions allow. Findings without fixes are a liability, not a maintenance program. On-stream leak repairs, engineered composite wraps, controlled bolting and valve recertification address vulnerabilities on live systems without shutdowns, without drained lines, without production loss. Summer is when these repairs are most accessible. Storm season is when the window closes.

Protect against the uncontrollable. Power disruptions put process-critical piping at thermal risk. Pre-season heat treatment maintains thermal stability when the grid doesn’t cooperate. Documented, ASME-compliant heat cycle records confirm the work was done before conditions made verification harder.

Turn data into a plan. A maintenance checklist produces data. A coordinated integrity program turns that data into decisions. Connecting inspection outputs, emissions findings, repair records and heat treatment documentation in a unified platform gives operations and integrity teams a clear picture of asset status heading into peak season. Layer in turnaround coordination, rope access planning and ride-out team protocols and the checklist becomes an executable strategy.

When every service runs through a different vendor, findings fall through the cracks and the maintenance window closes before the work is done. TEAM integrates inspection, detection, repair, heat treatment and project planning into a single coordinated program so nothing gets missed, nothing gets deferred and every finding has a next step.

For more information, visit teaminc.com/summer-checklist.