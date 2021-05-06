Services organization expands nitrogen pumping fleet

JP Services is proud to provide its customers with expanded nitrogen pumping and transporting options that complement its chemical cleaning, flaring, separating, hydrotesting and mechanical make-ready services. Doing so gives customers a single point of contact to solve their service needs rather than having to reach out to multiple contractors.

This is why JP Services' teams are trained to be service-oriented and intentional. JP Services can not only plan a job, but its team members will roll up their sleeves to jump into the job execution, too. Because supporting the customer is a top priority, JP Services shows up on time, listens to the customer, and delivers a professional solution ahead of schedule and on budget.

Expanded nitrogen capabilities

JP Services recently expanded its nitrogen pumping and transport fleet. Nitrogen services include well stimulation and enhanced recovery, pipeline purging and pigging, blanketing and flaring. Nitrogen is a reliable agent for detecting small leaks along a pipeline and has unique properties that make it well-suited for multiple disciplines and industries. JP Services provides a team of experienced technicians who collectively have more than 50 years of experience successfully and safely delivering these services.

For its customers' many needs, JP Services boasts a fleet of certified transportation systems and trailer-mounted, advanced pumping systems designed for safe, efficient and compliant operations. Pumping units include:

Direct fire (740k) and heat recovery units (180k), enabling inside and outside the fence services.

Hot and cold temperature shutdown protection, ensuring operational safety against asset failure.

Onboard and remote pressure monitoring, eliminating the possibility of over-pressuring the customer's facility.

Data acquisition systems that secure critical project information and support asset compliance and traceability.

Nitrogen transportation systems that ensure uninterrupted liquid supply.

All of the company's services are offered with high-level and experienced project management who are fully capable of safely delivering the results needed (with minimal schedule impacts). Hydroexcavation and small repairs are also offered to customers.

For more information, visit www.jpservices.com or call (832) 299-6779.