Port Of Corpus Christi receives funds for Harvey restoration

The Port of Corpus Christi will receive additional funding from FEMA to repair infrastructure damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The more than $2.5 million in grant funding derives from federal awards for the state of Texas under the Stafford Act.

The Stafford Act authorizes the president to provide federal assistance to a governmental entity to respond or recover from a disaster. The Public Assistance Grant Program outlined in the act provides assistance for a number of uses, including restoring public infrastructure. The port has been working closely with its South Texas Congressional Delegation as it continues to navigate the ongoing recovery.

The projects are for repairs to Oil Docks 1 and 2 and for Nueces Bay Shoreline damaged during Hurricane Harvey. FEMA's grant will fund nearly $2.5 million of the project costs, with the port responsible for $280,000. Work includes channel slope stabilization and further protection of over 10,000 linear feet of shoreline. Additional funding is anticipated for further mitigation to this shoreline to restore it to pre-Hurricane Harvey conditions.

"These funds will help the Port of Corpus Christi make the needed repairs to vital infrastructure as we move forward with restoring our nation's economy," said Sean Strawbridge, CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi.

"The port is a vital economic engine for the Coastal Bend and the state of Texas, generating billions in economic activity and supporting thousands of jobs," said Kent Britton, CFO for the Port of Corpus Christi. "This funding will help ensure the Port of Corpus Christi fulfills that purpose for years to come."

"Even though it has been three years since Hurricane Harvey ravaged the Coastal Bend region, recovery is ongoing in our region and other parts of the state," said Charles W. Zahn, chairman of the Port of Corpus Christi Commission. "This funding is a crucial part of making sure recovery continues unimpeded."

