Partner with an industry innovator

Super Products is continuously making efforts to optimize its vacuum trucks to perform more efficiently and safely.

Innovation is at the forefront of everything Super Products does.

Over the past year, the company has designed two new products that were driven directly by customer needs: the Mud Dog 700 and liquid ring units. Operators in urban environments needed compact vacuum excavators that could maximize legal payload without losing the power and precision that larger units offer. Refineries with strict emission requirements needed vacuum trucks with a liquid ring pump configuration in order to safely remove hydrocarbons while maintaining maximum performance.

Super Products has a broad nationwide network with representatives supporting contractors, dealers supporting municipalities and eight rental facilities, including four in the Gulf Coast region. Super Products rental facilities give you access to the industry's newest inventory of vacuum excavators, DOT-certified liquid vacuum trucks, industrial vacuum loaders and other equipment.

Mud Dog 700. In the U.S., a utility line is hit every six minutes. Each hit can cause power and utility disruption, injuries or death. Digging safer and smarter means utilizing vacuum excavation.

Mud Dog® Vacuum Excavators are designed for operator safety and consistent performance to meet the challenges of applications from compact, urban projects to large-scale excavation. The Mud Dog 700 maximizes legal payload, allowing operators to carry and accomplish more while still excavating safely in small work areas.

Liquid ring units. Liquid ring units are ideal for vacuuming hydrocarbons safely while reducing the risk of explosions. Friction and heat buildup can create an ignition source; utilizing a liquid ring pump eliminates friction and maintains low temperatures. Additionally, the liquid ring acts as a scrubber to reduce exhaust emissions, making it an eco-friendly solution.

For hazardous waste or oil spills, liquid vacuum trucks are essential to collect and store materials quickly to prevent contamination or entrance to local waterways.

Durasucker® Liquid Vacuum Trucks are DOT-certified to collect and transport hazardous and nonhazardous liquid and semi-liquid waste.

Industrial companies need quick and safe removal of waste, often located in remote or inaccessible areas. The Supersucker® Industrial Vacuum Loader offers the ideal removal solution for bulk material recovery. Using high-power airflow to suck up debris, the Supersucker will leave your jobsite spotless.

Partner with Super Products

Choose a partner who works when and where you do, seamlessly meshes with your project schedule and, most importantly, shares your commitment to safety. Super Products has the support network and products to keep your teams running strong.

Super Products rents by the day, week or month at a flat rate with no hidden or additional charges. Parts are stocked at each facility, in addition to those at its Wisconsin distribution center, and can be shipped for next-day delivery. Additionally, service centers at each rental facility are capable of doing repairs and maintenance on all makes and models of heavy-duty vacuum trucks. Contact Super Products to secure your vacuum truck rentals for the new year.

For more information, visit www.superproducts.com or call (800) 837-9711.