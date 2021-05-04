Need a trusted source for turnaround equipment?

With the pandemic still raging on, many shutdowns and turnarounds that were scheduled to kick off over the past year have been postponed, but some are starting to pick back up. Now more than ever, it is important to have a solid plan in place when tackling a turnaround to avoid costly setbacks from having the wrong equipment or not having access to what you need. LGH is a trusted resource because of our turnaround service as well as the reliability and availability of our equipment.

Nearly all turnarounds we are called on to supply equipment for require "traditional" pieces of equipment that are staples to almost any jobsite. The traditional group of equipment, in this case, would be the mass amounts of beam clamps, various capacity hand and air chain hoists, as well as–while not in the same quantity–air tuggers.

Many of our customers find renting equipment to be a more cost-effective option than buying or pulling from their fleet due to the sheer number required, as well as all the chain and cable that would need to be stored to set each hoist and tugger to the required height of lift or length of pull. By having the volume of equipment on hand that LGH does, supplying these projects is no issue, and our customers' set-up and tear-down times are drastically reduced.

However, as a top provider of rental equipment for turnarounds throughout the country, we have also seen our share of some lesser-known pieces of rental equipment that you may not have known are available. Below are a few examples to consider for your next turnaround.

Speaking with some of our local reps throughout the country reveals there are some pieces of equipment we have rented out regionally that would not traditionally be considered for a turnaround. There are also some that are less common but have been used on projects coast-to-coast. One of the common factors is that our customers are not always sure where to turn for rental equipment or are not aware these items are available for rent.

We have provided rentals of skip pans on several occasions to provide easy transport of equipment, as well as scrap in and out of the facility. While not the first piece of equipment considered for a turnaround, it is not uncommon to have anywhere from five to nine skip pans on-site. LGH keeps a healthy stock of skip pans on hand and ready to provide for your site.

BETA MAX Hoists products have become increasingly popular rental items on some of these turnarounds, specifically the Maxial Track Hoist system. These products speed up the process of assembling scaffolding and sending equipment and materials from ground level to your workers above. This eliminates the need for end-over-end passing of the material from several employees stationed at each level. The efficiency of the BETA MAX Hoist equipment frees up your crew to perform other tasks or simply stay on task for longer periods without interruption.

We have also sent out personnel baskets (suspended personnel platforms), from the cantilever man basket to a traditional 30-inch round platform, allowing your crew access to hard-to-reach areas where scaffolding may not be an option or would take far longer to assemble when there is no crane access. Some of the applications we have seen personnel baskets utilized for include lowering a worker down a chimney stack to perform repair, using a cantilever basket to carry crew and their equipment to work in an elevated area, and providing access to an area that may not have been accessible with scaffolding alone.

Another rental item routinely showing up on jobsites that is regularly taken for granted is the 20-gallon air receiver tank, commonly referred to as a "pig." An invaluable item when multiple people are utilizing air-powered tools coming from a single air source, this simple addition can keep the project moving forward without stoppage or inconsistent air flow.

