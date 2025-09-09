Outfitting lifts for O&G operations: The must-have accessories

Whether the jobsite is a drilling rig platform or a refinery with hazardous zones, standard access equipment isn’t enough. Lifts must be equipped to withstand the rugged conditions of the O&G industry.

Extreme temperatures, airborne contaminants, combustible atmospheres and rough terrain are just a few of the factors that demand more from access equipment, not only to perform reliably in these harsh environments but also meet rigorous safety and compliance standards to protect both personnel and assets.

JLG® Industries understands these demands and offers accessories that adapt its boom lifts and scissor lifts for use in these challenging environments. As a global leader in mobile elevating work platforms and telehandlers, JLG has a long-standing reputation for innovation, quality and safety.

The company works closely with customers across industries — including O&G — to develop equipment and add-ons that address real-world jobsite challenges. For projects in tight spaces, the JLG Mid-Rail Deck for boom lifts and scissor lifts helps operators obtain height in a safe manner. This accessory attaches to the inside of the platform mid-rail to give 19.5 inches of additional access height to position workers between overhead obstacles. A QuikAccess Platform for scissor lifts provides operators with 22 inches of extra height and the ability to drive while at height.

When projects require workers to exit the platform, JLG’s Bolt-On External Fall Arrest System utilizes a cable that allows an operator to leave the platform and move freely without detaching the safety harness, ensuring they are constantly tethered to the platform.

For protection against caught-in or caught-between injuries without losing visibility, choose JLG’s SkyGuard system, which includes SkySense object detection. SkyGuard provides the operator and control panel with enhanced protection. When the sensor is activated by 50lbs of force or more, SkyGuard stops all functions in use and temporarily reverses most functions.

SkySense is an enhanced detection system that uses strategically placed object detection sensors to provide operators an added level of awareness of their immediate surroundings as they elevate and/or drive. When a machine is in use, the sensors establish warning zones and stop distances in the machine’s direction of motion, increasing protection of people and property.

Fabric mesh platform kits offer lightweight, breathable containment that helps keep tools secure in the basket while maintaining visibility and airflow. From ground-level safeguards to overhead solutions, JLG accessories help industrial sector crews meet every challenge with confidence and control.

All lifting accessories for O&G applications are available through JLG’s Online Express 24/7 eCommerce platform.

For more information, visit onlineexpress.jlg.com.