Custom, safe-access system created for overseas containers

Benko Products Inc., a manufacturer and innovator in truck and railcar-loading safety equipment, custom designed a complex, overseas trailer-loading system for a client in Memphis, Tennessee.

The client sought out a manufacturer with strong vendor partnerships — capable of designing and fabricating a solution that would work with their existing loading systems, and Benko Products was awarded the contract.

The client needed a new loading station with safe access to overseas containers. The system had to be able to withstand a harsh and corrosive environment. The chemical could not be diluted with water during inclement weather, and a canopy was required.

Benko Products’ solution had to account for several critical factors:

• The corrosiveness of the chemical being loaded • The different configurations of the oversea containers • The amount of loading rack usage • The space allotted for the system • The support placement for the canopy • The width of the access area on top of the trailers • How the safety cage would be stored when not in use

Many solutions look similar, but Benko’s designs are custom to its clients’ needs. Benko’s engineering and sales teams work to make sure all project needs are incorporated into the design. Drawings are provided and, in many cases, site visits are made to make sure dimensions are correct and equipment fits as expected.

Many oversea trailers have different configurations, including long rails, large ladders and storm-weather covers. The solution also needed to consider what would be loaded/unloaded, and included a custom canopy, safety access platform with stairs, polyurethane-coated safety bridge gangway and safety hoop.

Benko Products leverages its years of field experience to help clients find what they’re looking for.

For more information, visit www.benkoproducts.com or call (440) 934- 2180.