Crane business leaves no room for doubt with exceptional fleet

Irving Crane is a relatively new entrant to the Houston market; however, it has been in business for over 60 years. During that time, Irving Crane has gained significant experience and capability that benefit its local branches. Managing large projects, such as a recent refinery shutdown where the company had 60 cranes and over 75,000 man-hours with zero recordable incidents, is not foreign to Irving Crane.

Irving Crane isn't setting out to be the biggest crane operator in the Houston area, but rather to build a respectable business on the foundation of strong relationships with key clients. Irving Crane offers a quality crane rental experience by offering new, well-maintained equipment and world-class operators. Irving Crane often tells its customers and employees that the reason the company exists as a business is to "Leave No Room for Doubt," which applies to everything from its asset reliability program, operator competency and training programs to engineered solutions that ensure lifts are optimized for safety and cost. It also applies to the commitment Irving Crane makes to its customers.

Irving Crane's Liebherr LTM1250 and Liebherr LTM1130 cranes perform a lift. These cranes are the newest in Irving's fleet.

When customers call in need, they should never have doubts that Irving Crane will come through. This is a core company belief Irving Crane constantly displays because it describes the type of employees and customers it wants to attract.

Irving Crane offers its customers lifting and rigging services and has a fully staffed engineering department that utilizes its trademarked CraneCAD technology, which now features the latest in augmented reality technology. Customers can have their lift plans delivered in fully animated 3-D holograms to give them complete details of how the job will be executed. This goes a long way in clarifying the details of a job and eliminating any doubt or concerns a customer may have about safety.

An always-available fleet

Currently, Irving Crane has Liebherr LTM1250 300-ton and Liebherr LTM1130 165- ton all-terrain cranes. The company also has a Liebherr LRT1090 and LRT1100 in its fleet, which are the new rough-terrain series Liebherr offers. These feature 100-ton and 110-ton capacities, respectively. Irving Crane also offers a Manitowoc 2250 300-ton crawler crane.

Both the LTM1250 and LTM1130 are less than a year old and offer the latest in Liebherr technology. The LTM1250 utilizes single-engine technology, making it lighter and easier to maintain and maneuver. The LTM1130 features 197 feet of main boom and a hydraulically offsettable jib. Both cranes also come equipped with the new Liccon Planner and Bluetooth remote control options for ease of use.

For large industrial customers, Irving Crane utilizes its engineering capability to identify cost savings through more efficient rigging solutions such as cantilevered lifting beams or non-crane solutions such as jacking/ skidding. If there is a more efficient and safer way to execute a job, it is in the customer's best interest for Irving Crane to explore and find those options.

As Irving Crane continues to evolve its service offerings in Texas, the company will draw on these capabilities and experiences to ensure it is able to provide customers with the most efficient heavy lift solutions. Irving Crane has an excellent safety record and is managed by qualified safety personnel and systems. Its current EMR is 0.76. Irving Crane's staff includes NCCCO-licensed operators and certified riggers. Irving Crane's parent company is certified to ISO 14001:2015 for Quality Management and 9001:2015 for Environment, and Irving Crane operates to these standards.

Located on Interstate-10 East, Irving Crane is in an excellent location to serve customers within a 500-mile radius of Houston -- just a short drive to Beaumont, Corpus Christi or Port Arthur. Irving Crane continues to raise the bar on service to leave no room for doubt.

For more information, visit www.irvingcrane.com or call (800) 561- CRANE [2726].