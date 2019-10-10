Changing scaffold erection one innovation at a time

Historically, scaffolding is often viewed as one of the most challenging indirect costs on a construction project. Issues can arise when poor initial estimating is further compounded by ambiguous contract styles.

Additionally, a lack of transparency by traditional scaffolding contractors can regularly lead to budget overruns. These conditions sometimes result in the unfortunate perception that scaffold work, regardless of the material or contractor, inevitably leads to cost overruns, project delays and mismanagement.

AMECO is changing the scaffold erection environment by using the most innovative equipment while teaming with some of the best contractors operating in the industry. Its Integrated Scaffolding Program (ISP) uses marketleading PERI UP scaffold materials and accompanying software solutions designed to simplify the process of scaffolding design and maximize the value of materials and services.

The ISP developed by AMECO introduces an innovative alternative to traditional specialty subcontractors. Rather than rewarding reactionary behavior that results in overruns, the program promotes planning and execution in advance to define scope while accurately forecasting and controlling cost. This methodology eliminates potentially wasteful behavior that has become increasingly prevalent in the industry. The added value of designing and planning by identifying the scope in the 3-D model drives a reduction in equipment required, which translates to fewer craft hours being expended during assembly. Scaffolding is a labor-intensive scope, and multiple erection and dismantle cycles for a structure drive unnecessary costs. Advanced planning allows AMECO to optimize scaffolding crew sizes as well as the volume of scaffolding required.

AMECO only uses the PERI UP scaffolding system, which offers high-quality equipment designed to reduce costly craft hours. The unique system is manufactured at a single source in Germany, allowing full traceability of all original equipment manufacturer components and resulting in the highest safety standards being maintained with no unauthorized mixing of equipment. Each component is designed with safety and efficiency of installation in mind. The modular scaffolding is adaptable, allowing for almost any design to be adjusted to suit field conditions or changes, which was only possible previously via tube and clamp. The lighter-weight parts along with the self-securing ledger and decking systems realize labor cost savings of 15-20 percent for similarly built structures.

A key differentiator of AMECO's approach is the calculated focus on predesign of scaffold structures. When implemented in conjuction with all disciplines, preplanning of scaffolding within a 3-D modeling environment enables the visualization of scaffolding placement in a module or vessel, or for general construction purposes. Implementing this strategy early in a project can result in the development of improved solutions and designs that optimize the system, thus eliminating costs associated with unnecessary equipment usage. AMECO's design program is able to generate scaffolding packages including drawings, material lists, efforthour curves and estimates for multiple builds in a matter of minutes. Scaffolds are then uploaded to an updated 3-D model via GPS coordinates, resulting in unparalleled accuracy. This process can be adjusted in the field by a coordinator entering the identity, location, type and dimensions of required scaffolds into a tablet interface, which then generates the applicable package by the time workers return to the office. All designs and estimates are used for the initial work as well as future activities.

The integration of automated designs within AMECO's ISP allows for optimized workflow and real-time management. From design to construction and maintenance, costs are evaluated and best practices are introduced into the plan and schedule. The benefits of traceable estimation allow for efficient tracking of inventory and labor, which automatically generates real-time reports and customizable dashboards. The end result is predictability, increased efficiency and cost reduction on a project. The monitoring of key performance indicators within this system provides unprecedented transparency and gives the customer full visibility over the project.

The need for change in the scaffolding industry -- a move away from reactionary, unplanned subcontractors to a prime execution service -- is apparent. The AMECO ISP offers the ability to provide a solution in a non-traditional manner that passes the savings along to the client. Cost and schedule savings of 20-30 percent are typically realized when a full application of and adherence to the program are used on a project.

