Working safely in a confined space

OSHA 1910.146 defines a confined space as: large enough and configured so that an employee can bodily enter and perform assigned work; has limited or restricted means for entry or exit, such as tanks, vessels, silos, storage bins, hoppers, vaults and pits and is not designed for continuous employee occupancy.

Understanding and identifying different types of confined spaces is crucial for safety. Confined spaces typically fall into one of the following three categories: permit-required, alternate procedure and non-permit-required.

Permit-required confined spaces must be clearly marked with signage warning of potential risks. This signage should be in a conspicuous location near the space for easy visibility. Safety procedures must be clearly explained to all workers who may enter the space in case of an incident. In addition to the standard criteria, permit-required confined spaces will have one or more of the following:

• Substances that can engulf or asphyxiate an entrant

• A hazardous atmosphere, such as toxic substances or oxygen deficiency

• Inwardly converging walls

• A downward-sloping floor that narrows to a small cross-section

• Any other condition that could be harmful to entrants

Alternate procedure confined spaces are those that, through the use of ventilation, pose no other risk to the entrants. Caution must be exercised to ensure all hazards are effectively eliminated when using this method.

Non-permit-required confined spaces do not contain any of the aforementioned conditions but should still be considered hazardous, requiring a safety plan. These spaces typically do not require signage, but all workers and entrants must be aware that they are considered confined spaces.

Safety precautions in confined spaces

To reduce the risk of injury or death during confined space operations, several safety precautions must be taken. Address the following points before entry:

• Is entry necessary? Can the operation be performed from outside the confined space?

• Can the hazards be controlled or eliminated? Outright elimination of hazards is always the best method but not always possible. Controlling the hazards is the next practical step.

• Is there an emergency plan in place? Identifying all the risks and conditions involved and how to mitigate and/or respond to them is imperative should an emergency occur.

• Is there adequate ventilation? Positive pressure air ventilation can help to displace toxins in the confined space.

• Will the atmosphere in the confined space be continually monitored? Most incidents occur due to atmospheric issues, so continuous monitoring is essential.

• Is proper PPE available? PPE needs vary from project to project, so a thorough review is necessary each time.

• Does the confined space have adequate lighting? Poor visibility can make tasks difficult and dangerous and hinder emergency response.

• Is there a confined space attendant? An attendant is crucial for communication with entrants and for aiding in any emergency response.

• Is there a means of constant communication? Clear and efficient communication between entrants and the attendant is vital for updates and emergency responses.

• Is there a designated standby rescue team? A rescue team must be available to immediately respond to any incident. They must be adequately trained and equipped to address any situation that may arise during entry.

