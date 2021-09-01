With supply chain issues, appreciation is key

As all businesses encounter supply chain issues that vary from raw material and labor shortages to logistics and shipping issues, we know firsthand the stress and strain these problems can put on our employees. We are often working on our own issues and searching for the solutions to those supply chain problems, which can create havoc in our own bubble. In these times of chaos, it's critical to the success of our organizations that we take a moment to pause and understand the source of the problems, and consider the people in the trenches daily who feel the immense pressure from these issues.

One of those particular areas of strain is the logistics and shipping industry. With multiple container ships taking weeks to be offloaded at ports and truck driver shortages compounding to make the situation even worse, take a moment to appreciate those employees who are working so diligently to keep your companies running. Being a huge Dale Carnegie fan and a graduate of many of his training programs over the past 20 years, I'll reference one of his most important principles: "Give honest, sincere appreciation."

I want to take a moment to recall a personal experience I had years ago that still has a major impact on me to this day. I remember the details of the day specifically: The weather had been brutal for a week, constant downpours of rain every single day, and our drivers were having issues keeping up with the heavy demand of deliveries and environmental inhibitors. One of our drivers walked through the front door, soaked from head to toe, after working tirelessly to get shipments to customers. There was an individual working in the office who had been dealing with a shipping issue because one of our customers' materials had not made it to them yet. When the driver, who was visibly exhausted, walked in, the office employee began ripping into him for the delays. At that moment, I took a good look at the driver, who I could tell was having a rough day, and I walked over to him to give the biggest hug I could. I took a moment to share with my team something important that I had learned: Always remember to "Hug-A-Driver."

There can sometimes be a disconnect between how we operate at work and our ability to have compassion for those we work with daily. The driver from my story had been feeling stress from the demand of orders, fighting the elements and the constant dangers of driving. He was being torn down simply because the office employee chose to release their frustration on him, and what he really needed was to be appreciated.

Your appreciation has a huge impact on your employees' overall attitude. In many instances, your shipping and logistics teams are the communication contact point with your customers. They see them multiple times a week and their impression leaves an impact. If you treat your employees right and appreciate them, it will ultimately make your company better.

Then, there is also the consideration of safety. We should never put unnecessary stress on any of our employees. They need to feel as if they have the necessary time to do their job as safely as possible.

As organizational leaders and business owners, we emphasize safety signage, slogans, stickers, training programs, etc., but we can't forget the simplest contributing factor to safety: Treat people the right way. Make sure that your people feel appreciated. Each of us needs to take a step back sometimes to understand the challenges our fellow team members face and learn how to constructively approach problems in order to solve them. At the end of the day, our companies should function as a team. We're all working together toward a common goal. Never forget that as a leader in the workplace, it is your job to foster an environment of teamwork. As a business owner, I completely understand and relate to the stress that comes with managing these current issues. At our company, I will never forget to show that appreciation to our employees because they are important to our success, and we truly care about them. Always remember to "Hug-A-Driver."

