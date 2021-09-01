What to expect from Redguard in the years ahead

One of the unique characteristics of the oil and gas industry is the interconnectivity between the various personalities, companies and organizations that occupy the space.

With several prominent publications like BIC Magazine, a seemingly endless stream of trade shows, social media, and national and international news outlets, there is a remarkable level of visibility, awareness and knowledge of what's going on in the industry. Add to that the prominence of collaboration, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, along with social activities such as charity golf, shrimp boils, clay shooting and fishing competitions, and you begin to sense an intricate weave of familiarity within the industry.

Equally notable is the growth and progress over the past 10 years at RedGuard. It is not a stretch to say that the small company, originally "A Box 4 U" in Wichita, Kansas, has grown to be the industry's largest and most recognizable blast-resistant building provider. Our unmistakable portable red buildings are present in very nearly every refinery in the U.S. and Canada. With safety as the backbone and a solid culture to match, RedGuard's reputation as a reliable, high-quality partner on projects in or near our industry's hazardous areas is unsurpassed. Because of that industry familiarity, RedGuard would like to provide a brief update on the exciting things happening at the company, and what the industry can expect from it in the near future.

Blast testing

In 2020, using two neutral third parties to oversee and audit the process, RedGuard conducted another significant blast test and jet fire on several blast-resistant buildings. The information, data and findings were aggregated and analyzed, and RedGuard shared the valuable experience and results with the industry. A page devoted to the company's blast tests is on our website (www.redguard.com/blast-tests), and lunch and learn presentations with more in-depth analyses are already happening. Here's the bottom line: Our blast-resistant buildings' performance exceeded our high expectations.

LeaseFleet

Boasting North America's largest fleet and most diverse floor plan mix, RedGuard is the industry's go-to provider of temporary blast-resistant modules. Capable of meeting the requirements of the largest turnarounds and outages, facilities continue to optimize blast-resistant buildings to stage larger projects closer to project sites, capturing improved efficiencies and benefits. From small security shacks with smart turnstiles to massive multi-section buildings, our buildings are quickly delivered, commissioned and ready for work. We are growing our fleet and incorporating new, innovative improvements with a focus on comfort.

We are proud to say that our customer base has heavily relied on RedGuard during the pandemic. Our modular buildings were highly utilized during the COVID-19 lockdowns, with many companies using our buildings to deploy staff into facilities away from larger teams.

SafetySuite

The industry has very much embraced custom, purpose-built modular blast-resistant buildings -- especially large complexes occupied by control rooms, IT equipment, restrooms, lavatories, locker rooms, break rooms and offices. RedGuard's seasoned team of field reps, estimators, project managers and internal subject matter experts provide facilities with EPC-firm quality front-end design services. The modular concept minimizes labor, time and scope on-site commissioning -- an all-around win for customers.

With safety, quality and culture driving the RedGuard custom projects team, 2020 and 2021 were successful years, with 2022 looking just as promising. As the oil and gas industry transitions to the new future vision, RedGuard is committed to offering the best quality, service and expertise while providing safe, blast-resistant structures to our industry partners.

Specialist Services RedGuard

Several years ago, RedGuard teamed with Specialist Services Group to provide offshore modular solutions as Specialist Services RedGuard (SSRG). With a focus on offshore modular buildings, technical buildings and accommodation modules, as well as service, maintenance and parts, SSRG continues to grow and prosper. In 2021, customers with unique needs came to RedGuard with special fabrication requests, building orders and service requests, solidifying SSRG's position as a reliable, quality-driven player in the offshore space.

Sales/project development

Our industry is very project-driven. New processes, new plants, maintenance, capital projects and demolitions -- the schedule for significant projects extends out many years. With a focus on heavy front-end project development and estimation, RedGuard will enter 2022 with arguably the largest, most tenured and experienced team of representatives in the blast-resistant space. We provide the level of support required to help customers advance through project milestones.

