What is a confined space?

confined space

A confined space is identified as any place, including a tank, vessel, container, pit, manhole, chamber, tunnel or any other similar space, which, because of its enclosed nature, creates conditions that yield a probability of an accident, harm or injury. The main reasons for confined space entry include routine maintenance, repairs and inspection of the confined space. Over 2 million workers are granted confined space entry each year. With each access, the risk of impairment or fatality increases. Causes of death/injury associated with confined spaces include:

Toxic atmosphere. The presence or ingress of harmful substances such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide and other gases in the air can be fatal.

Oxygen deficiency. Oxygen levels below 19.5 percent cause memory loss and reduce coordination functions, and continued exposure can lead to death by asphyxiation.

Oxygen enrichment. Oxygen levels in excess of 23.5 percent are highly combustible and intensify the risk of fire and explosion.

Flammable or explosive atmosphere. The presence of flammable liquids or gases within the confined space can increase fire or explosion liabilities.

Flowing liquids or free-flowing solids. Liquids or solids flowing into the confined space can cause drowning, burns, suffocation or other injuries.

Excessive heat. The lack of air circulation and ventilation in the enclosed area bolsters the risk of heat stroke, heat stress or other heat-related injuries.

Laws and regulations are in place to help employers protect workers from the hazards of confined spaces, but additional measures are needed to ensure the safe return of all personnel.

Reducing the risks

What can be done to reduce the risk of injury or death in a confined space? Despite rules and guidelines, workers continue to be injured or die in confined spaces. To decrease this threat, certain measures must be adopted to safeguard personnel and reduce the likelihood of such an event.

Before point of entry, evaluations can alleviate the possibilities of danger. These include:

Identifying events inside the confined space that could pose a risk: content, oxygen levels, residues, structure and layout, and contamination.

Recognizing what will be produced by the work carried out in the space: sources of ignition and flammable substances.

Observing what is outside the space that may present a hazard during the planned work: inadequate isolation, inadvertent operation of the plant and nearby work activities.

All risks associated with the dangers of confined spaces must be evaluated and controlled. Risk assessments create employee awareness, reduce workplace incidents and save on cost by being proactive instead of reactive.

Establish a safe system

What are some key components when creating a safe system for confined space?

Competence, training and supervision: Appropriate information, training and instruction on the proposed work activity must be provided to all parties involved.

Gas purging and ventilation: Remove contaminants inside the confined space by displacement with air or continuous provision of fresh air to achieve acceptable atmospheric levels.

Test and monitor the atmosphere: Utilize an advanced detection system for monitoring the hazardous confined space environment for risks such as gases or fumes.

Respiratory protection equipment: Protect workers from areas of insufficient oxygen, harmful dust, gases or vapor that can cause harmful impairments.

Safe use of equipment: Utilize equipment in a safe and effective manner. Do not use the equipment beyond its intended function.

Communication: Dependable and effective communication is essential upon confined space entry. Voice communication offers a level of reassurance needed to relieve fears and hesitation.

Confined spaces exist in all industries. Companies have the responsibility to secure the safety of workers upon entry into these constricted places. By law, measures are in place to support these workers and prevent a catastrophic event, but the enforcement of these procedures will allow for a safer, more productive and efficient project outcome.

